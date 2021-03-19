Bandi plans padayatra in Nagarjunasagar ahead of bypoll

If the TRS nominates a candidate from the Reddy caste, the BJP will give the ticket to a Yadav and vice versa, sources said.— DC file photo

Hyderabad: With the date for the Nagarjunasagar byelection announced, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar plans to start a padayatra in the constituency to raise support for the party.

On Thursday several leaders from Nalgonda district met Sanjay at the party state office. The party has not yet decided its candidate. Party leaders said that they would finalise the nominee after the TRS does so.

Ticket aspirants Anjaiah Yadav and Nivedita Reddy met Sanjay at the party office and sought the nomination. The BJP leadership is reportedly favouring a candidate from the Yadav community which dominates the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

If the TRS nominates a candidate from the Reddy caste, the BJP will give the ticket to a Yadav and vice versa, sources said.

The Congress has nominated veteran leader K. Jana Reddy who has already toured the constituency. The TRS expects to pick its candidate after the Legislative Council election outcome is known.