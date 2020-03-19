Nation Politics 19 Mar 2020 One-day nationwide j ...
One-day nationwide janta curfew, India's version of social distancing

AFP
Published Mar 19, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
The measure would be 'in the interest of the country to follow and prepare us for future challenges'
New Delhi: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ordered the country's 1.3 billion population to follow a one-day curfew to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said in an address to the nation that the curfew would be on Sunday from 7:00am to 9:00pm to test the giant country's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis.

 

The measure would be "in the interest of the country to follow and prepare us for future challenges."

India has reported 173 positive virus cases and four deaths.

Tags: coronavirus in india, covid-19 india, janta curfew, pm modi in coronavirus, pm modi on covid19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


