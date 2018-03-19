YSR Congress Panchangam says Jaganmohan Reddy will become CM

GUNTUR: The Ugadi Panchangam organised by YSR Congress predicted that party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s destiny will change from October. It said the party will win 135 seats in the Assembly elections and Mr Reddy will become the Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy, who is on a Praja Sankalpa Yatra, celebrated Ugadi festival at Kakumanu in Guntur with leaders, activists and locals.

Reciting the Ugadi panchagam, the priests predicted that all the difficulties in the jatakam (horoscope) of Mr Reddy will be res-olved and raja yogam will start for him from October 25, 2018.

They said that they had started Sahasra Chandi Yagam on July 29, 2017, seeking benefits for AP and Mr Reddy, and this penance will continue for two years.