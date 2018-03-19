TDP exits NDA: Showdown in Lok Sabha on No-Trust today

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress will submit their notices for a no- confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government for the second time, on Monday.

But, whether the notices are accepted for discussion depends on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the AIADMK members of Parliament.

If TRS and AIADMK MPs continue their protests and stall the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday, the motion may not be admitted as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had categorically said in the House on Friday that she would allow discussions on the motions only if the House was in order.

The TD is trying to get the signatures of 54 MPs on the notice. A no-confidence motion requires the support of at least 50 MPs to be heard.