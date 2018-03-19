search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TDP exits NDA: Showdown in Lok Sabha on No-Trust today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 19, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 1:34 am IST
A no-confidence motion requires the support of at least 50 MPs to be heard.
Telugu Desam chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Telugu Desam chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress will submit their notices for a no- confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government for the second time, on Monday. 

But, whether the notices are accepted for discussion depends on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the AIADMK members of Parliament.

 

If TRS and AIADMK MPs continue their protests and stall the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday, the motion may not be admitted as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had categorically said in the House on Friday that she would allow discussions on the motions only if the House was in order. 

The TD is trying to get the signatures of 54 MPs on the notice. A no-confidence motion requires the support of at least 50 MPs to be heard. 

Tags: bharatiya janata party, ysr congress, telugu desam, no-confidence motion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

No-confidence motion: KCR to decide after Mamata Banerjee meet
Andhra Pradesh almanac says N Chandrababu Naidu will fight back


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham