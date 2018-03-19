Our Pandavas to fight BJP Kauravas: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the 84th plenary session of INC. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sounding the bugle for the 2019 “Mahabharat”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the war would be between the “Kauravas” (meaning BJP-RSS) and “Pandavas” (Congress). Mr Gandhi said while the Kauravas were hell-bent on fighting for power, the Congress, just like the Pandavas, would fight for the truth.

At the same time, moving away from tradition, the Congress president signalled decentralisation of power in the organisation and indicated to senior leaders that they should brace for some tough organisational changes prior to next year’s general election.

His concluding remarks in the Congress plenary session moved bet-ween hitting out at the ruling party and government and setting the roadmap for the Congress, which would start with “demolishing the wall” between party workers and leaders.

He also asked the leaders and functionaries to stop all factionalism and indicated the party from now on would ensure “strict discipline”.

The overarching theme of the speech was justice for Dalits, the minorities and tribals, creation of jobs and addressing farmers’ issues.