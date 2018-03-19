No-confidence motion: KCR to decide after Mamata Banerjee meet

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will take a call on whether to support the no-confidence motion to be moved by the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha, after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Mr Rao along with senior TRS MPs K. Keshava Rao, A.P. Jithender Reddy, and chief adviser to government Rajiv Sharma, and other senior officials, will leave for Kolkata on a special flight on Monday. He is expected to discuss with his West Bengal counterpart the strategy to be adopted on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.