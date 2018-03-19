search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Need another sacrifice for Ram temple, says Vinay Katiyar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 2:51 am IST
Katiyar said that Hindus must be prepared for an agitation that will demand sacrifices from them.
BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (Photo: File)
Lucknow: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar  has created a fresh controversy on the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid issue by saying that the Ram temple movement needs another sacrifice from the Hindu community.

Talking to reporters in Faizabad on Sunday, Mr Katiyar said, “Another revolution like the one in which several people were killed in 1990 during police firing and in 1992 when the mosque was demolished, is needed. The Hindu community should be ready for this sacrifice.”  

 

Mr Katiyar said that Hindus must be prepared for an agitation that will demand sacrifices from them.

The BJP leader who is known to be a firebrand Hindu leader also, mounted a veiled attack on his own government. 

“There may be any government in the state but the Ram Janambhoomi issue will have to be revived by the people who have to prepare for sacrifices. The government cannot do this,” he told mediapersons.

Mr Katiyar said that till now thousands of people had sacrificed their lives for the Ram Temple movement.

“These include those killed in police firing ordered by the Mulayam Singh government in 1990, those killed in riots after the Babri demolition and other related incidents,” he stated.

Tags: vinay katiyar, ram temple, ram janambhoomi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




