Modi surname symbolises a nexus, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Sounding the bugle for the 2019 “Mahabharat”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the war would be between the “Kauravas” (meaning BJP-RSS) and “Pandavas” (Congress). Mr Gandhi said while the Kauravas were hell-bent on fighting for power, the Congress, just like the Pandavas, would fight for the truth.

In his speech Mr Gandhi tore apart the government and launched a direct attack on PM Narendra Modi by linking the Modi surname with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. “The Modi surname symbolises a nexus with crony capitalism,” the Congress chief said, and went on to also target BJP president Amit Shah, saying: “The BJP can accept a murder accused as their president, (but) the Congress cannot”.