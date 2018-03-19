K Chandrasekhar Rao told to take on KTR over 3 per cent commision issue

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday came down heavily on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, calling it a “government of percentages and commissions”.

TPCC official spokesperson Dasoju Shravan said that Siricilla municipality chairperson Samala Pavani had made an honest confession when she disclosed that taking three per cent commission from contractors was the norm and was approved by local minister K.T. Rama Rao.

For this she was punished by being forced to resign when the actual “culprit”, municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao, has been let off scot-free.

He said the true colours of Mr Rama Rao have been exposed. The Congress spokesperson demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao initiate action against Mr Rama Rao. He questioned why Mr Rama Rao was let off when the CM sacked the deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah, a Dalit, for corruption two years ago.