search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao told to take on KTR over 3 per cent commision issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 2:24 am IST
For this she was punished by being forced to resign when the actual “culprit”, municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao, has been let off scot-free.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday came down heavily on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, calling it a “government of percentages and commissions”.

TPCC official spokesperson Dasoju Shravan said that Siricilla municipality chairperson Samala Pavani  had made an honest confession when she disclosed that taking three per cent commission from contractors was the norm and was approved by local minister K.T. Rama Rao.

 

For this she was punished by being forced to resign when the actual “culprit”, municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao, has been let off scot-free.

He said the true colours of Mr Rama Rao have been exposed. The Congress spokesperson demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao initiate action against Mr Rama Rao. He questioned why Mr Rama Rao was let off when the CM sacked the deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah, a Dalit, for corruption two years ago.

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, samala pavani, k.t. rama rao, dasoju shravan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Radhika Apte slapped a famous South actor on the first day of her film shoot

Radhika Apte is currently working on a film with Dev Patel.
 

What the duck! Giant yellow duck goes missing off Australia

The duck, owned by Cockburn Masters Swimming Club, was last seen at Perth’s Coogee Beach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Cabbie drives on highway with wife sitting in trunk holding a table

The police fined the taxi driver and cut two points on his license (Photo: YouTube)
 

Gudi Padwa 2018: Significance, traditions and celebrations for Maharashtrians

Maharashtrian artists during a programme to celebrate Marathi new year festival Gudi Padwa in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Abayas left in locker: Saudi women find empowerment in ‘right to exercise’

Relying on word-of-mouth publicity in a country where exercising in public is culturally deemed unbecoming for women, Halah Alhamrani is working to empower a generation with little to no exposure to sports. (Photo: AFP)
 

Navratri 2018: Wishes and messages to send loved ones

Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers for the Navratri Festival at the Mata Longa Wali Devi temple in Amritsar on September 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP RS polls: Sulking ally may act spoilsport in BJP 9th nominee’s win

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the 245-member Rajya Sabha, and the BJP, which won a massive victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, is yet to get a lion's share of these. (Photo: File/ANI)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham