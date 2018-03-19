AIADMK to continue its ‘Cauvery protests’ in Lok Sabha

Ever since the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 5, the TD, TRS, YSR Congress, AIADMK, Trinamul and other parties have been disrupting the proceedings with protests, sloganeering, occupying the well of the House etc. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress will submit their notices for a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government for the second time, on Monday.

Ever since the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 5, the TD, TRS, YSR Congress, AIADMK, Trinamul and other parties have been disrupting the proceedings with protests, sloganeering, occupying the well of the House etc.

On Friday, when the TD and YSRC served the no-confidence notices, all MPs except those of the TRS and AIDMK stayed in their seats and were quiet. But with MPs from these two parties continuing with their protests, the Speaker refused to take up the no-confidence motion.

AIADMK MPs have said that they will continue their prot-ests till the Central government constitutes the Cauvery Water Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Co-mmittee. Opposition parties suspect that the BJP may ask the AIADMK to continue its protests to ensure that the no-confidence motion does not come up for discussion.

Even if the motion is admitted and debated, it will not really affect the NDA government which enjoys a majority in the House. However, the BJP may be keen to avoid any discussion of the motion and would prefer if it did not come up at all.