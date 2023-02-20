React to Muslim youth’s murder in Bhiwani, Owaisi to Modi

HYDERABAD: Responding to a condolence message by Narendra Modi on death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, AIMIM chief Asaduddin urged that the Prime Minister express similar grief on murder of two Muslim youth in Bhiwani district in Haryana.

Within minutes after PMO and PIB India handles tweeted that Modi expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of Telugu actor and politician, Owaisi responded "Sir @narendramodi Junaid & Naseer were kidnapped & beaten and burned to death by so called Gau rakshaks, both were young and have small children. Please tweet to express your grief Wazir e Azam for these 2 stars of Meo Muslims (sic)".

Earlier on February 17, Asad had alleged that the abductors of the youth were supported by the BJP and RSS.