MLC polls no referendum on 3 capitals: Botsa Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education Minister Botsa Satanarayana said on Sunday that the MLC polls need not be treated as a referendum on the three-capitals plan though the chances of the ruling party winning the elections "are of 200 per cent."

“We are treating this election as prestigious as some sections of the media were campaigning against us. We will win the polls hands down,’’ the minister told the media after discussing the poll strategies with the party leaders. MLAs, MPs as also regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and revenue minister Dharmana Prasada were present at the meeting here.

He said the YSRC never announced its candidates in advance. But, for this phase of the elections, the names were announced in advance.

To a question on the alleged violation of the election code by Andhra University's vice chancellor and registrar, who participated in a party meeting at a hotel in Visakhapatnam, Satyanarayana avoided a direct answer. He said the election commission would take care of the issue.

Asked about the official post on Twitter about CM feeding a poor boy, against which the BJP protested, Botsa said all were Hindus and there was no harm in praying to god while feeding the poor. “The BJP men only demolish temples and then stage a dharna,’’ the minister said.

YSRC regional coordinator Subba Reddy said the party's high command has decided on the candidature of Seethamraju Sudhakar for the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam graduates constituency. He appealed to the party workers to ensure the candidate’s win by a huge majority. A special election office was opened by the party in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada said chief minister Jagan Reddy has focussed on north Andhra by selecting Sudhakar as the candidate. “The CM has taken several decisions for the development of north coastal Andhra and as a part of it he has picked Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh,’’ Prasada said.

He said the graduates should note that the YSRC government is aiming to achieve regional balance in terms of economy and social justice.