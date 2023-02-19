  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Feb 2023 Kamal Haasan to camp ...
Nation, Politics

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 19, 2023, 11:51 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 11:51 am IST
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)
 Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan will join the Erode East bypoll campaign on Sunday, canvassing for ruling DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan.

This will be the first time Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is backing another party in an electoral contest since it has faced all polls, including the 2021 Assembly elections by itself since its founding in 2018. Congress leader Elangovan is pitted against the AIADMK's K S Thennarasu while Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakanth's DMDK candidates are also in the fray.

According to the itinerary released by MNM here, Haasan will hold campaign meetings in five locations later on Sunday. The Congress candidate, father of Thirumahan Everaa whose death recently necessitated the bypoll, had earlier met Haasan and sought support following which MNM decided to back the former TNCC president.

Everaa, the great grandson of rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy, was elected as MLA from the constituency in 2021. The bypoll result will be seen as an indicator of the DMK government's performance and the electoral battle is being viewed as a direct contest between the ruling party and its archival, the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK. 

...
Tags: makkal needhi maiam (mnm), kamal haasan, by election in erode east assembly, kamal haasan to campaign for dmk front candidate, evks elangovan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

In response to Surjewala’s criticism of the BJP, Bommai (in picture) asserted that it was actually Congress that copied the BJP programmes. He cited the example of the ‘Grihini Shakti’ programme. — Twitter

Congress copied BJP welfare programmes in Karnataka: Bommai

The Mahabubabad police have arrested YSRTP President Y S Sharmila on Sunday (ANI)

Y S Sharmila arrested for making objectionable remarks against BRS MLA

The duo reportedly attacked the policemen-Sunil Basagi and Kara Hussain with a matchette and pelted stones and in self-defense police opened fire and both of them were injured in the legs. (DC)

Two held for twin murder near Bengaluru

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Public meeting by Modi on the anvil: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay said there has been a huge response to the meetings aimed at exposing the failures of the BRS government. (Photo: Twitter/@bandisanjay_bjp)

BJP will get more than 36 seats, Modi has changed definition of politics: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (ANI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->