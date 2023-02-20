Jagan ushers YSRC cadres into poll mode, Naidu follows Jagan’s new concept

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as party chief, has asked the 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu to vigorously run the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) campaign from March 18 to 26 across the state. (File Photo)

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy has ushered his party cadres into active poll mode in the run-up to the 2024 elections. He is implementing ‘micro poll management’ through ‘Gruha Saradhis’ for 50 families each.

Notably, the opposition Telugu Desam is following the same path with its Sadhikara Saradhis for clusters of 30 families each.

The YSRC and TD has begun, well in advance, a race to reach the voters, treating every vote as precious and crucial in the assembly as also Lok Sabha elections. These are expected to be held simultaneously but there are also speculations of early assembly polls in AP.

The ruling YSRC, with heavy resources at its command, is taking the upper hand in evolving poll strategies with innovative concepts.

The chief minister, as party chief, has asked the 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu to vigorously run the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) campaign from March 18 to 26 across the state.

Earlier, the plan was to conduct this in Feb, but in view of other scheduled programmes and the budget session of the AP Assembly, Jagan decided to hold the mass campaign from March 18.

Jagan Reddy asked MLAs, ministers, coordinators, regional coordinators and district unit presidents, Gruha Saradhis, secretariat conveners and cadres to visit the 1.65 crore households during the campaign, undertaking door-to-door visits, spending time with families and explaining the slew of welfare programmes being implemented by the YSRC government.

He asked them to explain to the people how the government was providing a transparent administration and taking the state forward with development, compared to the last term of the Telugu Desam rule.

YSRC leaders said the party secretariat conveners would coordinate with the 5.6 lakh Gruha Saradhulus. The training has been completed for the first batch of party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu in 387 mandals while the training for the second batch is under progress.

They said MLAs were also participating in the training camps to motivate the party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu.

The leaders said the Gruha Saradhis (house elders) would also take care of unresolved issues of each family and work to resolve them by bringing such to the notice of officials, MLAs, MPs and other people’s representatives. They recalled that during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass campaign programme, people raised their issues with MLAs.

The Gruha Saradhis would be available anytime for every 50 families, to render their services.

There is only 14 months’ time for elections. Hence, cadres from top to bottom have been put into active poll mode. TD also announced similar Sadhikara Saradhis, which is proof of the good impact of the YSRC mass campaigns.

Political analysts say every vote is crucial in elections. Hence, major political parties, mainly YSRC and TD, are concentrating on micro-level poll management by establishing relations with every voter under Saradhis concept. Such a system was earlier implemented by the BJP in other states in the name of Panna Pramukh. The YSRC and TD cadres are making changes according to their political needs in AP.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, taking a step ahead, announced the establishment of Samkshema Saradhis (empowerment head) for every 30 families. TD Saradhis will highlight the failures of the Jagan government, explain development and welfare steps of the TD government and work towards attracting them to the TD in elections.

Naidu decided to establish 2,500 to 3,000 Sadhikara Saradhis with 50 per cent of them being women in every assembly segment and these party workers would have specific tasks aimed at helping the TD win the next elections.