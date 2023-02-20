  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Feb 2023 Jagan ushers YSRC ca ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan ushers YSRC cadres into poll mode, Naidu follows Jagan’s new concept

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as party chief, has asked the 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu to vigorously run the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) campaign from March 18 to 26 across the state. (File Photo)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as party chief, has asked the 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu to vigorously run the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) campaign from March 18 to 26 across the state. (File Photo)

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy has ushered his party cadres into active poll mode in the run-up to the 2024 elections. He is implementing ‘micro poll management’ through ‘Gruha Saradhis’ for 50 families each.

Notably, the opposition Telugu Desam is following the same path with its Sadhikara Saradhis for clusters of 30 families each.

The YSRC and TD has begun, well in advance, a race to reach the voters, treating every vote as precious and crucial in the assembly as also Lok Sabha elections. These are expected to be held simultaneously but there are also speculations of early assembly polls in AP.

The ruling YSRC, with heavy resources at its command, is taking the upper hand in evolving  poll strategies with innovative concepts.

The chief minister, as party chief, has asked the 5.6 lakh party secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu to vigorously run the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) campaign from March 18 to 26 across the state.

Earlier, the plan was to conduct this in Feb, but in view of other scheduled programmes and the budget session of the AP Assembly, Jagan decided to hold the mass campaign from March 18.

Jagan Reddy asked MLAs, ministers, coordinators, regional coordinators and district unit presidents, Gruha Saradhis, secretariat conveners and cadres to visit the 1.65 crore households during the campaign, undertaking door-to-door visits, spending time with families and explaining the slew of welfare programmes being implemented by the YSRC government.

He asked them to explain to the people how the government was providing a transparent administration and taking the state forward with development, compared to the last term of the Telugu Desam rule.

YSRC leaders said the party secretariat conveners would coordinate with the 5.6 lakh Gruha Saradhulus. The training has been completed for the first batch of party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu in 387 mandals while the training for the second batch is under progress.

They said MLAs were also participating in the training camps to motivate the party conveners and Gruha Saradhulu.

The leaders said the Gruha Saradhis (house elders) would also take care of unresolved issues of each family and work to resolve them by bringing such to the notice of officials, MLAs, MPs and other people’s representatives. They recalled that during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass campaign programme, people raised their issues with MLAs.

The Gruha Saradhis would be available anytime for every 50 families, to render their services.

There is only 14 months’ time for elections. Hence, cadres from top to bottom have been put into active poll mode. TD also announced similar Sadhikara Saradhis, which is proof of the good impact of the YSRC mass campaigns.

Political analysts say every vote is crucial in elections. Hence, major political parties, mainly YSRC and TD, are concentrating on micro-level poll management by establishing relations with every voter under Saradhis concept. Such a system was earlier implemented by the BJP in other states in the name of Panna Pramukh. The YSRC and TD cadres are making changes according to their political needs in AP.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, taking a step ahead, announced the establishment of Samkshema Saradhis (empowerment head) for every 30 families. TD Saradhis will highlight the failures of the Jagan government, explain development and welfare steps of the TD government and work towards attracting them to the TD in elections.

Naidu decided to establish 2,500 to 3,000 Sadhikara Saradhis with 50 per cent of them being women in every assembly segment and these party workers would have specific tasks aimed at helping the TD win the next elections.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, converners and gruha saradhis, telugu desam party (tdp), 2024 lok sabha elections, ysrc government, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many villages in Nanoor, Gadiguda, Indravelli, Utnoor and Adilabad Rural mandals are reeling under a severe shortage of drinking water. (DC File Photo)

Interior areas experiencing water shortage amid soaring temperatures

G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

Friends recall Sayanna's association

The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)

Minor quake tremors felt near Pulichintala reservoir

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Take Khadeer’s video as ‘dying declaration’ to nail cops: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->