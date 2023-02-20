  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Feb 2023 Congress to increase ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to increase focus on Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)
 Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

 HYDERABAD: With the Congress’s base in the state capital, particularly in the parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, having eroded considerably  in recent years, the AICC is pondering measures to fight back under the supervision of a strong leadership.

According to party sources, this was the topic of discussion in the latest meetings chaired by AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre in the run-up to the state elections, given that the capital has over two dozen Assembly constituencies out.

The GHMC elections of December 2020 showed how far behind the party had fallen, winning seats in the single digits. The party feels it can salvage the situation by bringing in a strong leader who will supervise the cadre.

“Even though the party has come up with District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Hyderabad and Khairatabad recently, the appointment for Secunderabad is yet to be made. It is said that to lead the DCC, a more acceptable leader who can take along different sections should oversee these parliamentary constituencies,” said a city-based party leader.

In 2019, former AICC incharge R.C. Kuntia had appointed incharges for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Shaik Abdullah Sohail for Hyderabad and M. Kodanda Reddy for Secunderabad.

“Amongst various leaders, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy’s name is on the top, as he holds clout within his constituency and stood strong against the onslaught of the BRS,” the leader said. “Jagga Reddy is known as a leader who mingles with different caste and religious groups. The name of Mohd Azharuddin, former cricketer and party working president, also came.”

Meanwhile the decision on expansion of new PCC committees got further deferred, even as several aspirants tried to get an appointment of Thakre to influence the decision. The AICC incharge may clear the list of PCC secretaries and names for DCC presidents for nine districts, after AICC’s 85th plenary session which will be held between February 24 and 26 in Chhattisgarh.

...
Tags: secunderabad, aicc, manikrao thakre, ghmc elections, mohd azharuddin, congress, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many villages in Nanoor, Gadiguda, Indravelli, Utnoor and Adilabad Rural mandals are reeling under a severe shortage of drinking water. (DC File Photo)

Interior areas experiencing water shortage amid soaring temperatures

G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

Friends recall Sayanna's association

The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)

Minor quake tremors felt near Pulichintala reservoir

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Take Khadeer’s video as ‘dying declaration’ to nail cops: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->