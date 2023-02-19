  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 19 Feb 2023 Anti-incumbency in M ...
Nation, Politics

Anti-incumbency in MP is 'figment of imagination': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK AND YOJNA GUSAI
Published Feb 19, 2023, 11:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 11:15 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Locked in a fierce battle to return to power in the state for a record fifth time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that all the talk about “anti-incumbency” was just a “figment of the imagination”.

Claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent Bharat Jodo Yatra, which had passed through his state, “lacked any impact”, the Chief Minister, speaking exclusively to this newspaper, said the Congress was “peddling fake narratives” and the people of the state “will think twice before voting for them again”.
With the Assembly elections due later this year, Chouhan is betting big on employment generation in the state and on women voters. MP has a total of 5,39,87,876 voters, including 2,79,62,711 male voters and 2,60,23,733 female voters.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chouhan stressed on the schemes like “Laadli Lakshmi” and “Laadli Bhawna Yojna” to woo women voters. “It’s our endeavour to provide financial independence to women,” the CM said. 

“I feel grateful for the affection showered by women constituents of the state. Their support has been a driving force for me in bringing a behavioural change in society for women’s empowerment,” he added.

As unemployment has emerged as a major cause of concern across the country, the chief minister claimed the state has a target of providing employment and self-employment opportunities to more than 2.5 lakh youth per month. The Chief Minister has also targeted the major vote bank of government employees by hiking their DA and providing jobs on “compassionate grounds” for the kith and kin of government employees.

The Chief Minister has also taken up a “Vikas Yatra” to connect directly to the people of the state. Claiming MP has made “rapid progress” in the economic sector, the chief minister asserted that Madhya Pradesh “is now a ‘future-ready state’ for investors”.

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, vikas yatra, madhya pradesh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Many villages in Nanoor, Gadiguda, Indravelli, Utnoor and Adilabad Rural mandals are reeling under a severe shortage of drinking water. (DC File Photo)

Interior areas experiencing water shortage amid soaring temperatures

G. Sayanna, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. (Photo: Twitter/@mahmoodalitrs)

Friends recall Sayanna's association

The tremor that lasted a few seconds was felt at about 7.30 am near the Pulichintala reservoir. (DC File Image)

Minor quake tremors felt near Pulichintala reservoir

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Take Khadeer’s video as ‘dying declaration’ to nail cops: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

Battlelines drawn for crucial Karnataka elections

BJP appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. (PTI file image)

Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK front candidate Elangovan in Erode

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan with EVKS Elangovan, DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate in Erode East constituency (Twitter/@ikamalhaasan)

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport in Varanasi late Monday night (PTI file image)

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->