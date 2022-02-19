Nation Politics 19 Feb 2022 PM Modi interacts wi ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi interacts with prominent Sikh personalities ahead of Punjab election

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Mr Modi tweeted later that the Sikh religious and community leaders were at the forefront of popularising Sikh culture and serving society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election to be held on Sunday, February 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted some prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence here. Mr Modi tweeted later that the Sikh religious and community leaders were at the forefront of popularising Sikh culture and serving society.

In a video, shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it was seen that the Sikhs also gave a “kirpan” to the Prime Minister. The PM later also posted a picture of his meeting with Uday Singh, the spiritual leader of the Namdhari sect.

 

“I was humbled by the kind words from the distinguished members of the Sikh community on various efforts of the Central government. I consider it my honour that the respected Sikh gurus have taken seva from me and their blessings have enabled me to work for society,” the PM tweeted.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that during his interaction the Prime Minister had said that he wants to work for the community every day and regretted that the previous Congress governments had lost many opportunities to bring the Sikh holy places like Kartarpur Sahib, which is in Pakistan, into Indian territory.

 

Mr Sirsa said that Sikhs had carried a lot of pain as many commitments made to them had not been fulfilled, but the Narendra Modi government had done “historic” work, including opening the corridor to Kartarpur Sahib and taking the decision to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.

Among those who met Mr Modi were Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Padma Shri awardee Baba Balbir Singh Sichewal, Mahant Karamjit Singh of Sewapanthi in Yamuna Nagar, Baba Joga Singh of Dera Baba Jang Singh in Karnal and Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa of Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa in Amritsar.

 

Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh of Kar Seva in Anandpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar of Bheni Sahib, Baba Jassa Singh of Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Harbhajan Singh of the Damdami Taksal and Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, also attended the meeting.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, some of the Sikh leaders lauded his work for the community. Mr Karamjit Singh quoted Mr Modi as saying that “Sikhi” [attributes associated with Sikhs] and service, another quality identified with the community, is “in his blood”.

 

“That touched our hearts”, he said, lauding the various initiatives of the government for the community, including the removal of GST on langars which are run by gurdwaras.

...
Tags: modi hosts sikhs, punjab polls sunday
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 19 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad will get global Ayush Varsity: Kishan Reddy

The Jammikunta police registered the case for “stealing a donkey” and “behaving cruelly towards the animal” (Representational image: Wikipedia)

NSUI leader arrested on charges of 'stealing' donkey

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, at Kalighat in Kolkata. (PTI)

Abhishek back as TMC No 2, reinstated as national general secretary

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hijab not essential practice of Islam: Karnataka govt to HC

Female Muslim students wearing burqa and hijab talk to a police officer during their protest, outside the Shivamogga District collector's office, in Shivamogga, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->