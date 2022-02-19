Nation Politics 19 Feb 2022 KTR opens Rythu Vedi ...
Nation, Politics

KTR opens Rythu Vedika at Baddenapally in Sircilla district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Rama Rao said with supply of Godavari water, entire Rajanna Sircilla district has transformed into a fertile land
Rama Rao said in its efforts to better the lot of farmers, the state government has established 2,603 agriculture clusters in the state. (Twitter)
 Rama Rao said in its efforts to better the lot of farmers, the state government has established 2,603 agriculture clusters in the state. (Twitter)

SIRCILLA: IT minister K. Taraka Rama Rao underlined that Telangana government is establishing an agriculture cluster for every 5,000 acres being cultivated in the state. Agricultural officers of these clusters advise farmers on crops to be planted in the area, so that they could get better yields and profits.

The minister, who is an MLA from Sircilla, was speaking after inaugurating on Friday a Rythu Vedika constructed at a cost of ₹ 22 lakh at Baddenapally village in Thangallapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

 

Rama Rao said in its efforts to better the lot of farmers, the state government has established 2,603 agriculture clusters in the state. An agriculture extension officer appointed at each of these clusters gives suggestions to farmers on which crop will suit the soil in his farmland better. This helps farmers get more returns on their investment.

The IT minister pointed out that so far, ₹ 50,000 crore have been deposited into bank accounts of farmers by state government under Rythu Bandhu scheme. It has also provided uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours to farmers. In addition, there is Rythu Beema under which family members of a farmer who dies get accident insurance of ₹ 5 lakh.

 

Rama Rao said with supply of Godavari water, entire Rajanna Sircilla district has transformed into a fertile land. Water standing in Malkapet reservoir has brought ground water table to a depth of just six metres. He pointed out that steps taken for conservation of water in Sircilla have been made into a lesson for young IAS officers being taught at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy.

Later, minister Rama Rao participated in the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Obulapur. He offered jaggery worth his weight to the presiding deities and sought their blessings.

 

NAFSCOB chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, district collector Anurag Jayanti, additional collectors B. Satya Prasad, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Gaddam Narsaiah, MPP Manasa, ZPTC Manjula and MPDO Lachhalu were among those present on the occasion.

...
Tags: ktr, rythu vedika baddenapally, rythu bandhu, agriculture clusters telangana
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 19 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad will get global Ayush Varsity: Kishan Reddy

The Jammikunta police registered the case for “stealing a donkey” and “behaving cruelly towards the animal” (Representational image: Wikipedia)

NSUI leader arrested on charges of 'stealing' donkey

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, at Kalighat in Kolkata. (PTI)

Abhishek back as TMC No 2, reinstated as national general secretary

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Tamil Nadu all set for polls today as major parties hurl charges at each other

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin during an election campaign for the upcoming local body polls, in Kumbakonam. (PTI Photo)

Former PM Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi for blaming Nehru for all ills

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi interacts with prominent Sikh personalities ahead of Punjab election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with prominent Sikh personalities at his residence in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->