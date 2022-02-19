KTR opens Rythu Vedika at Baddenapally in Sircilla district

Rama Rao said in its efforts to better the lot of farmers, the state government has established 2,603 agriculture clusters in the state. (Twitter)

SIRCILLA: IT minister K. Taraka Rama Rao underlined that Telangana government is establishing an agriculture cluster for every 5,000 acres being cultivated in the state. Agricultural officers of these clusters advise farmers on crops to be planted in the area, so that they could get better yields and profits.

The minister, who is an MLA from Sircilla, was speaking after inaugurating on Friday a Rythu Vedika constructed at a cost of ₹ 22 lakh at Baddenapally village in Thangallapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Rama Rao said in its efforts to better the lot of farmers, the state government has established 2,603 agriculture clusters in the state. An agriculture extension officer appointed at each of these clusters gives suggestions to farmers on which crop will suit the soil in his farmland better. This helps farmers get more returns on their investment.

The IT minister pointed out that so far, ₹ 50,000 crore have been deposited into bank accounts of farmers by state government under Rythu Bandhu scheme. It has also provided uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours to farmers. In addition, there is Rythu Beema under which family members of a farmer who dies get accident insurance of ₹ 5 lakh.

Rama Rao said with supply of Godavari water, entire Rajanna Sircilla district has transformed into a fertile land. Water standing in Malkapet reservoir has brought ground water table to a depth of just six metres. He pointed out that steps taken for conservation of water in Sircilla have been made into a lesson for young IAS officers being taught at Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy.

Later, minister Rama Rao participated in the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Obulapur. He offered jaggery worth his weight to the presiding deities and sought their blessings.

NAFSCOB chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao, MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, district collector Anurag Jayanti, additional collectors B. Satya Prasad, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Gaddam Narsaiah, MPP Manasa, ZPTC Manjula and MPDO Lachhalu were among those present on the occasion.