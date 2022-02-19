Will reveal plan in few days: Jagga Reddy

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash 'Jagga' Reddy did not resign on Saturday, and said his political plan will be declared soon.

“For the next couple of days, I will continue in Congress as several senior leaders advised me not to resign from the party,” he explained. Jagga Reddy said that he has great respect for party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, but the situation in the state forced him to leave from the Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jagga Reddy said that he wrote letters to the Gandhis over his discomfort in the party. “A few leaders called me a covert (agent) of the TRS and others believed that I was a hurdle for their political elevation,” he said. "Why should I continue in Congress facing the unnecessary blame."

Jagga Reddy said that he was active in politics from when he was a student, and was interested in public service. "I am in a financial crisis, but never expected anything from others", he said. No senior leader came forward to feild Congress candidates in recent MLC elections against the TRS,” Jagga Reddy said. "I feilded my wife (Sangareddy DCC president Nirmala) as MLC candidate and gave a tough fight to the TRS", he said.

"I am always trying to boost the morale of the Congress cadre, but few state leaders suspect me as a covert of TRS", he lamented. Being MLA I can approach TRS leaders, does it mean as covert, he said. Developmental works and political enmity are different, he said. Replying to a question, Jagga Reddy said that whether he will float a political party or continue as an Independent MLA will be decided soon.

Senior Congress leader V.Hanumantha Rao pacified Jagga Reddy. TPCC general secretary Bolli Kishan bowed before Jagga Reddy to stay on in the party.

On other hand, AICC secretaries Bosu Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MP Sarvey Satyanarayana, senior leaders Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, TPCC working president J.Geetha Reddy spoke to Jagga Reddy to change his decision of resign from Congress.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy termed the Jagga Reddy issue as cyclone in tea cup. "All issues will be settled soon," he told reporters during his Warangal district tour on Saturday.