YSRC men threatening opposition nominees: TD

Prabhakar Reddy urged the SEC to ensure that candidates backed by opposition parties will be able to file their nominations as many of them were being threatened by ruling party supporters. (Photo: Facebook/JC Prabhakar Reddy)

ANANTAPUR: Unless checked and kept away from the ongoing gram panchayat electioneering, YSRC cadre and workers will create law and order problems all over the state, observed senior Telugu Desam leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy here on Friday.

Citing these obstacles, he urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that candidates backed by opposition parties will be able to file their nominations as many of them were being threatened by ruling party supporters.

“In fact, I went to file my nomination for the municipal councillor post along with a team of advocates because of the tense situation in Tadipathri”, he pointed out saying that many could not file their nominations in at least seven municipal councillor seats.

Reddy submitted a representation to Anantapur collector Gandham Chandrudu and sought his intervention to set things right.

In order to create confusion among TD cadre, Reddy alleged, details in nomination papers were also being tampered.

The TD leader appreciated the steps being taken by the SEC and district police during the ongoing elections, but said that the lower-level staff at several polling stations is acting in favour of YSRC. “Presently, there is no leader in YSRC while ward volunteers are acting as leaders and threatening voters that they would have their names deleted from the government’s list of beneficiaries,” he said while assuring to serve the town as a municipal councillor.