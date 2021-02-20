Nation Politics 19 Feb 2021 YSRC men threatening ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC men threatening opposition nominees: TD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
J.C. Prabhakar Reddy submitted a representation to Anantapur collector and sought his intervention to set things right
Prabhakar Reddy urged the SEC to ensure that candidates backed by opposition parties will be able to file their nominations as many of them were being threatened by ruling party supporters. (Photo: Facebook/JC Prabhakar Reddy)
 Prabhakar Reddy urged the SEC to ensure that candidates backed by opposition parties will be able to file their nominations as many of them were being threatened by ruling party supporters. (Photo: Facebook/JC Prabhakar Reddy)

ANANTAPUR: Unless checked and kept away from the ongoing gram panchayat electioneering, YSRC cadre and workers will create law and order problems all over the state, observed senior Telugu Desam leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy here on Friday.

Citing these obstacles, he urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that candidates backed by opposition parties will be able to file their nominations as many of them were being threatened by ruling party supporters.

 

“In fact, I went to file my nomination for the municipal councillor post along with a team of advocates because of the tense situation in Tadipathri”, he pointed out saying that many could not file their nominations in at least seven municipal councillor seats.

Reddy submitted a representation to Anantapur collector Gandham Chandrudu and sought his intervention to set things right.

In order to create confusion among TD cadre, Reddy alleged, details in nomination papers were also being tampered.

The TD leader appreciated the steps being taken by the SEC and district police during the ongoing elections, but said that the lower-level staff at several polling stations is acting in favour of YSRC. “Presently, there is no leader in YSRC while ward volunteers are acting as leaders and threatening voters that they would have their names deleted from the government’s list of beneficiaries,” he said while assuring to serve the town as a municipal councillor.

 

...
Tags: anantapur, ap gram panchayat polls, andhra pradesh state election commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

The comprehensive design will cover the entire area within the outer ring road (ORR) limits, and the project would be amalgamation of the Kirloskar and Voyants committee recommendations. (Photo: DC)

GHMC to ‘redesign’ city nala network

Even in Naidu’s stronghold and fortress of Kuppam, a bastion he could hold even against the onslaught of late Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, has crumbled after over 30 years. (Photo: DC)

As Jagan reigns supreme, Naidu's hubris meets its comeuppance

The Chief Minister, along with ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinepe Viswaroop, Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna and Kakinada MP Vanga Gita dragged the chariot as a mark of consecration. (Photo: Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan consecrates new chariot at Antarvedi Temple

The group is aiming to bring change in people’s lives as well in the lifestyle of women farmers, helping them have good health and wealth, and this will also strengthen them with education and skills training. — By arrangement

Women farmers roped in to produce millets, make it part of diet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly polls in Pondy, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran

E Sreedharan. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham