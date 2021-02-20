Nation Politics 19 Feb 2021 Ruling party leaders ...
Ruling party leaders determined to capture Kadapa corporation

Published Feb 20, 2021, 12:27 am IST
YSRC has reportedly started making efforts to ensure that maximum divisions are won by its candidates unanimously by all means
 KMC has total 50 divisions and nominations for these segments were received from March 11 to 13 last year.

KADAPA: Ruling YSR Congress leaders have firmly resolved to win the forthcoming Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections. Even though it is quite likely that the civic body will inevitably be won by the ruling party, no prediction could be made for sure until the last day of withdrawals is over on March 3.

KMC has total 50 divisions. Nominations for these segments were received from March 11 to 13 last year. YSR Congress candidates filed 85 of them, main opposition TDP 61, Congress 32, BJP 18, Jana Sena 5, CPI and CPM 12, other parties eight and independents 80. In six of these divisions – number 4, 12, 20, 21, 32 and 47 only YSR Congress candidates filed their nominations. In 22 other divisions, except the ruling party contestants, all others withdrew from contest, just two days before the last date for withdrawals. It is stated these withdrawals were owing to threats, appeasement and temptations.

 

However, State Election Commission postponed the KMC elections following outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

Elections for Kadapa Municipal Corporation have been again announced exactly one year later. Ruling YSRC has reportedly started making efforts to ensure that maximum divisions are won by its candidates unanimously “by all means”. However, the state leadership of Telugu Desam Party is trying to ensure that its candidates remain in fray.

Kottamaddi Suresh Babu, who is expected to the mayoral candidate of YSRC, will contest from the 4th division and is expected to get elected unanimously.
Kadapa became a corporation in 2005, with Ravindranath Reddy, now MLA from Kamalapuram assembly constituency, being elected the first mayor. The second was Kottamaddi Suresh Babu, who is most likely to come back as mayor.

 

