BJP leaders call upon cadre to install Shivaji statues

Hyderabad: BJP leaders, including Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy and state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji to mark his birth anniversary here on Friday,

Kishan Reddy offered tribute to the Shivaji statue at Warasiguda of his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking at the event, he stated that youth will be inspired by Shivaji who protected the nation’s culture.

Bandi Sanjay participated in the Shivaji Maharaj arati at Borabanda and paid floral tribute to the Shivaji statue. He alleged that the state government had prevented the installation of statues of Shivaji in Hyderabad.

Sanjay asked if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was interested in installing idols of the Mughal emperor Babar in Telangana state. He asked why the government had not installed Shivaji statues and why it had instructed the police to object to installing the statues.

He said that BJP leaders and activists need not worry about police restrictions. The BJP will always support the cadre for their sacrifices for protecting Hindutva, he said and urged party cadre to instal the Shivaji statues in every colony and galli. “If the government obstructs the programme, we will see to the downfall of the government,” the BJP state prsident said.

Sanjay also said that only saffron flags should fly in the coming election and no flags of any other colour should be seen in the state. “The cadre should work hard to win every election from galli to Delhi, there should be no scope for other parties,” Sanjay said.