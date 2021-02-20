Nation Politics 19 Feb 2021 BJP leaders call upo ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders call upon cadre to install Shivaji statues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Bandi Sanjay alleged that the state government had prevented the installation of statues of Shivaji in Hyderabad
The BJP will always support the cadre for their sacrifices for protecting Hindutva, he said and urged party cadre to instal the Shivaji statues in every colony and galli. — DC file photo
 The BJP will always support the cadre for their sacrifices for protecting Hindutva, he said and urged party cadre to instal the Shivaji statues in every colony and galli. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: BJP leaders, including Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy and state party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji to mark his birth anniversary here on Friday,

Kishan Reddy offered tribute to the Shivaji statue at Warasiguda of his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking at the event, he stated that youth will be inspired by Shivaji who protected the nation’s culture.

 

Bandi Sanjay participated in the Shivaji Maharaj arati at Borabanda and paid floral tribute to the Shivaji statue. He alleged that the state government had prevented the installation of statues of Shivaji in Hyderabad.

Sanjay asked if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was interested in installing idols of the Mughal emperor Babar in Telangana state. He asked why the government had not installed Shivaji statues and why it had instructed the police to object to installing the statues.

He said that BJP leaders and activists need not worry about police restrictions. The BJP will always support the cadre for their sacrifices for protecting Hindutva, he said and urged party cadre to instal the Shivaji statues in every colony and galli. “If the government obstructs the programme, we will see to the downfall of the government,” the BJP state prsident said.

 

Sanjay also said that only saffron flags should fly in the coming election and no flags of any other colour should be seen in the state. “The cadre should work hard to win every election from galli to Delhi, there should be no scope for other parties,” Sanjay said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, kishan reddy, chhatrapati shivaji, kcr, mughal emperor babur statue in telangana, shivaji statue, leave no scope for other political parties except bjp in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

KMC has total 50 divisions and nominations for these segments were received from March 11 to 13 last year.

Ruling party leaders determined to capture Kadapa corporation

The TD chief asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy would go down in history as a Dalit-betrayer because of his government's unchecked atrocities against weaker sections. — DC file photo

YSRC scuttling political aspirations of Dalits: Naidu

The TPCC chief directed all party leaders to convince voters that only Congress candidates could represent their problems in a fruitful manner. — DC file photo

Only Congress can do justice to youth, employees: Uttam

Jesna Maria James (Twitter@nach1keta)

Kerala HC hands over missing Jesna Maria James's case to CBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly polls in Pondy, Tamil Nadu will be held simultaneously: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Representational Image/PTI)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

'Metroman' E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief K Surendran

E Sreedharan. (PTI)

Indian govt expresses 'displeasure' over Twitter's delay in withholding accounts

A screen capture of one of the accounts that Twitter withheld (Image source: Twitter)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham