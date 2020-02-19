Nation Politics 19 Feb 2020 Nizamabad: Defeated ...
Nation, Politics

Nizamabad: Defeated candidate wants voters to return money, saris

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 19, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Pasham Narasimloo from Nizamabad district bribed voters, but got only seven out of 98 votes.
Pasham Narsimloo
 Pasham Narsimloo

NIZAMABAD: In a case of the kettle calling the pot black, Pasham Narsimloo, a politician who lost an election recently despite having splurged money and distributed gifts lavishly on voters, asked them to show some honesty and return his spend.

Mr Narsimloo was defeated in the cooperative elections in Indalwai village in Nizamabad district, after which, he asked voters of his village to return they cash and they had received from his campaign since they had not voted for him.

 

Undertaking a bizarre padayatra after the results came out, he visited the homes of voters, asking them to return both cash and gifts he had given them. In an equally stunning development, some voters indeed returned some of the cash, but most others argued with him that they had not solicited any unlawful gain, but since the transaction was over, they would certainly not brook any requests for a return.

Mr Narsimloo, former chairman of the Indalwai primary agriculture cooperative society, recently contested from the Indalwai territorial constituency and was defeated. Of the 98 votes cast in the election, the winner got 79 votes, another contestant got a lone vote, while Narsimloo himself bagged all of seven votes.

On asking voters, it was learnt that prior to polling, Mr Narsimloo had distributed Rs 3,000 per vote besides giving a saree each to every lady, and made available alcohol and soft drinks for both men and women voters.

After his defeat, Narsimloo began to ask the voters to return the cash and gifts. Few of the voters who choose to return the money, said that they were doing so “on humanitarian grounds”, but clearly not too many. While few voters returned the cash, most voters remained firm and adamant on not having to return the cash, arguing that they had not asked him for money, whereas he had voluntarily offered them cash as a contestant with no strings attached.

The walk to collect back the corruption in vain took him across Indalwai, Dharpally and Dichpally mandals. Interestingly, his wife is presently the sarpanch of Indalwai while he has served as chairman of PACS for nearly three decades. Presently, he said he has no affiliation with any political party, though he claims he was the founder member of the ruling TRS party.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Pasham Narsimloo said that he would abide the verdict of voter. “I served as chairman of the primary agriculture cooperative society since 1981. But voters defeated me this time around. People know the reasons for my defeat,” he said.

Mr Narsimloo said that he was founder member of the TRS but was in recent times, maintaining distance from the party. Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA, Nizamabad rural, has sidelined me in the last few days. Earlier, I have worked as director of DCCB and DCMS,” he added.

...
Tags: pasham narsimloo, voters, bribe
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad


Latest From Nation

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Numaish records 20 lakh visitors

The accident on the flyover led to a major traffic jam on Tuesday. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Rash driving led to mishap

Nowhera Shaik

Hyderabad Police move Supreme Cour against Nowhera Shaik’s bail

Forest officials set up a control room to monitor the situation that arises with the stray tiger movement in the Tamsi ( K) village in Adilabad district on Tuesday.

GHMC ‘flexi’ble on banner ban



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ram Lalla idols to be shifted from makeshift temple

Preparations for building a Ram temple at Ayodhya have begun, local priests said. Here is Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel offering prayers to the Saryu River in Ayodhya on February 10, 2020. (PTI)

Yediyurappa too old? Disgruntled MLAs meet at former CM Jagadish Shettar’s house

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa during the legislature session in Bengaluru on February 18, 2020. (PTI)

CAA resolution: DMK walk out of TN Assembly

DMK chief MK Stalin (ANI photo)

Caste rules in politics: Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan.

MLC: Kishan making false allegations

G. Kishan Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham