Jagan Mohan Reddy asked to file petition in Supreme Court against ‘black laws’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2020, 2:16 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2020, 2:16 am IST
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the CM to reject the laws which harmed the people.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Vijayawada Kesineni Nani, ex-MLA Jaleel Khan at a meet against CAA, NPR and NRC, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: A protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR held here on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to file a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the apex body to reject laws that harm people. The meeting conducted by Muslim Muttahida Mahaz (All-Minorities Associations Network) was attended by the leaders of various parties, including Telugu Desam, Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika and other organisations.

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the CM to reject the laws which harmed the people. Welcoming the statement of TD MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani against the laws, he urged TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu to openly speak against them without fearing Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

 

Mr Owaisi said Mr Modi, who would not reveal his educational qualification, was ordering the public to show their certificates to get citizenship. The laws violated Article 14 of the Constitution, which is a black spot in the history of the country.

Mr Owaisi affirmed that they were not against giving citizenship to the Hindus of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan but opposed laws in the name of religion. He alleged that the BJP government was raising sedition charges against minority youths for protesting against the black laws, but saving Hindu extremists who fired on the protestors of Shaheen Bagh. He alleged that 19 lakh people were denied citizenship in Assam in which five lakh were Muslims.

TD MP Srinivas stated that the party will fight against the black laws and asserted that Mr Modi cannot divide the country in the name of religion. He announced that the TD MLAs will extend support to the CM if he moved a resolution against such laws in AP Assembly.

Former MLA Jalil Khan and other leaders asked the CM to pass a resolution and file a petition in the SC against the laws.

Tags: caa, nrc and npr, chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, supreme court, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


