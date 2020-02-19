Baldia is known for dirt: K Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao listens to his son and minister K.T. Rama Rao during a meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Tues-day that the term ‘municipality’ has become synonymous with drainage, dirt and garbage. “Baldia (municipality) has become synonymous with corruption. It is often referred to among people that Baldia khaye, peeya, chaldiye (municipality staff came, ate, drank and left),” Mr Rao said.

He appealed to newly elected urban bodies’ representatives to remove this slur and adopt transparent policies and try to put an honest system in place.

At the state-level municipal conference held here on Tuesday, Mr Rao said the onus and responsibility of making towns and cities in Telangana state ideal in the country is on newly elected mayors, chairpersons, counsellors, and corporators.

“Having power and position is like walking on a thin razor’s edge. Public life is not an easy one. Don’t lose your balance while discharging your duties,” he warned.

“We got Telangana state with a lot of difficulty, sacrifices and hard work. We fought a relentless battle believing that we will benefit from having our own state,” he said.

He said that for him politics was up to the level of fighting elections and there was no politics after that. “If you closely watch the implementation of government programmes and schemes, you will understand this,” he said.

He advised the newly elected public representatives not to indulge in false talk.

“Don’t make false promises to people that you will get all the work done overnight. Do proper planning before undertaking any work or task. Have proper awareness of the subject. Prepare a comprehensive action plan before plunging into the execution,” he said.

The Chief Minister told his audience to develop towns and cities with people’s participation and have less photo-ops, and concentrate on executing the work.

In the end, the Chief Minister quoted a poem, Subhshita Trisati by the Sanskrit poet Bhartrhari to the effect that a person who is not confident in himself will not do any work, afraid of the difficulties he may come across.