Nation, Politics

Tension after removal of TD office from private site in Gollapudi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 19, 2023, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2023, 11:57 pm IST
TD leaders and cadres led by former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao protested against the removal. (File Photo: DC)
Vijayawada: A tense situation prevailed in Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Thursday following the removal of furniture and equipment of the Telugu Desam office from a disputed private land.

TD leaders and cadres led by former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao protested against the removal but the police dispersed them.

The site belongs to TD follower Aluri Chinna and the party erected structures for its office. Aluri Sesharatnam gave the site to Chinna as a gift, but she later changed her will. A court case was pending between the family members.

In the early hours on Thursday, police in huge numbers reached Gollapudi and helped the revenue officials demolish the shed. The officials shifted furniture, flexis and other goods from the TD office to Gollapudi Sachivalayam.

As preventive steps, the police closed all roads leading to the party office in Gollapudi and put former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao under house arrest.

After completion of the task, Sesharatnam took possession of the land, erected a board that read, Bommasani Subbaiah Chowdary Complex, and painted the walls. The police prevented TD leaders and cadres from entering the road.

Aluri Chinna alleged that the MLC and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s coordinator Talasila Raghu Ram created differences within his family members. “I got the site by way of a gift registration deed from the family and later got a bank loan to erect a building. Now, collector Dilli Rao has cancelled the gift deed. This action is illegal,” he said.

He alleged, “Talasila Raghuram wanted to contest from Mylavaram in the next elections. So, he wants to arrange a party office on my site and invited me and my mother to take the site on lease. I did not go to his office. As an act of revenge, he threatened me and my family members.”

Former minister Umamaheswarar Rao alleged that the police, revenue, and Panchayat Raj department officials misused their powers. YSRC leaders vacated the TD office from the said land, he said.

Vijayawada West Zone ACP Hanumantha Rao said that as per the government orders, the police gave protection to senior citizen Sesharatnam. “Former minister Uma was placed under house arrest to prevent untoward incidents.”

Tags: gollapudi, vijayawada news, devineni umamaheswara rao, house arrest of td leaders, house arrest, ap police, chief minister jagan mohan reddy, collector, mylavaram assembly, ysrc leaders, senior citizen
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


