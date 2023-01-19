KCR luring MLAs in Karnataka: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Taking on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for hitting out at the Congress party at Khammam BRS public meeting, TPCC chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy accused the Chief Minister of “luring MLAs in Karnataka by offering them money.”

“We have evidence to prove our claim. Chandrasekhar Rao targeted the Congress to damage it by levelling allegations. The Chief Minister asked some state Intelligence employees to collect details of MLA in Karnataka,” Revanth Reddy asked.

The TPCC chief said that the JDS leader and former chief minister of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy did not attend the BRS meeting because of Rao’s “MLAs luring episode” in Karnataka.

Revanth Reddy also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking huge loans during his nine-year tenure.

“While Prime Ministers between 1947 and 2014 had taken loans worth Rs 56

lakh crore, the BJP-led NDA government under Narendra Modi at the Centre has

borrowed a huge amount of Rs 1 lakh crore every year,” Revanth Reddy said.

The TPCC chief alleged that the ruling party in Telangana failed to implement irrigation projects in the state. In the name of Kaleswaram projects, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, the Chief minister diverted the funds by accepting a commission from contractors, he said.

“When the Congress was in power, they constructed Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam reservoirs. During the BRS’ rule in Telangana, the Chief Minister failed to provide drinking and irrigation water to people and farmers during his tenure,” Revanth Reddy said.