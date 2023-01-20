  
Nation, Politics

BRS plans 7 more mega rallies in 7 states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:01 am IST
BRS party leadership have reportedly shortlisted Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to hold mega rallies. (Photo: By arrangement)
 BRS party leadership have reportedly shortlisted Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to hold mega rallies. (Photo: By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Enthused by the massive turnout for the Khammam rally on Wednesday and the presence of Chief Ministers of three states besides other national leaders, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership is mulling holding seven more such mega rallies in seven states in the next five to six months.

The party leadership reportedly shortlisted Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to hold mega rallies. BRS leaders will also take part in rallies to be held by like-minded parties in other states.

A day after BRS's first public meeting in Khammam, the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with the party’s senior leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Party sources said that he expressed happiness over the resounding success of the rally, and congratulated the leaders who worked hard for it within a short span of ten days. The Chief Minister reportedly heaped praises on ministers T. Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is in favour of holding a huge rally in Visakhapatnam in February. He reportedly asked BRS AP unit chief
Thota Chandrashekar to plan for the same. The schedule for rallies in other states will be finalised soon, they added.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders on Thursday thanked people for making Khammam rally a grand success. They lashed out at the BJP and the Congress leaders for their criticism of Khammam's public meeting.

Speaking to the media at the BRS Legislature Party office here on Thursday, minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, MP V. Ravichandra said that the Khammam public meeting successfully sent a message to people across the country on the need to defeat BJP-led government at the Centre to save democracy, secularism and basic tenets of Constitution.

They expressed confidence that Khammam's public meeting will go a long way in bringing a secular, democratic government at the Centre in the coming days.

