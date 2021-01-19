TTD chairman blames TD for stalling Jagan’s housing plan

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said under the housing distribution programme, which will go on for one month in the state, 2.56 lakh house sites are being distributed in West Godavari district. — DC Image

KAKINADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy has accused main opposition party Telugu Desam of creating hurdles in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to distribute house sites to homeless poor throughout the state. “The CM will overcome all impediments towards doing justice to the poor,” he declared.

Subba Reddy was participating in a house sites distribution programme on Monday at Komadolu village in Eluru Assembly constituency. He pointed out that no chief minister in the past has taken up such a huge programme for homeless poor. However, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the huge popularity the scheme is attracting for Jagan Mohan Reddy, he maintained.

Presiding over the function, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said under the housing distribution programme, which will go on for one month in the state, 2.56 lakh house sites are being distributed in West Godavari district. Of these, 31,000 sites have been earmarked only for the Eluru Assembly constituency (which is represented by Kalikrishna Srinivas).

Those present at the function included joint collectors G. Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri and G. Rajakumari.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has instructed officials to complete distribution of house site pattas by January 20. Reviewing the progress of distributing house sites and deploying mobile vehicles to supply rations at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, he warned that stringent action will be taken against those government personnel who neglect these programmes.

He further said 968 bulk milk centres are coming up in East Godavari district. Lands are being identified for the purpose.

Kakinada municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, district revenue officer Ch. Sathibabu, Kakinada revenue divisional officer A. G. Chinni Krishna and others were present.