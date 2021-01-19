Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 TTD chairman blames ...
Nation, Politics

TTD chairman blames TD for stalling Jagan’s housing plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Reddy said no chief minister in the past has taken up such a huge programme for homeless poor like in AP
Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said under the housing distribution programme, which will go on for one month in the state, 2.56 lakh house sites are being distributed in West Godavari district. — DC Image
 Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said under the housing distribution programme, which will go on for one month in the state, 2.56 lakh house sites are being distributed in West Godavari district. — DC Image

KAKINADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy has accused main opposition party Telugu Desam of creating hurdles in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to distribute house sites to homeless poor throughout the state. “The CM will overcome all impediments towards doing justice to the poor,” he declared.

Subba Reddy was participating in a house sites distribution programme on Monday at Komadolu village in Eluru Assembly constituency. He pointed out that no chief minister in the past has taken up such a huge programme for homeless poor. However, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is unable to digest the huge popularity the scheme is attracting for Jagan Mohan Reddy, he maintained.

 

Presiding over the function, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said under the housing distribution programme, which will go on for one month in the state, 2.56 lakh house sites are being distributed in West Godavari district. Of these, 31,000 sites have been earmarked only for the Eluru Assembly constituency (which is represented by Kalikrishna Srinivas).

Those present at the function included joint collectors G. Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri and G. Rajakumari.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has instructed officials to complete distribution of house site pattas by January 20. Reviewing the progress of distributing house sites and deploying mobile vehicles to supply rations at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, he warned that stringent action will be taken against those government personnel who neglect these programmes.

 

He further said 968 bulk milk centres are coming up in East Godavari district. Lands are being identified for the purpose.

Kakinada municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, district revenue officer Ch. Sathibabu, Kakinada revenue divisional officer A. G. Chinni Krishna and others were present.

...
Tags: y v subba reddy, n. chandrababu naidu, jagan's government, alla kalikrishna srinivas, house distribution scheme, hurdles to house distribution scheme, bulk milk centres to come up in east godavari


Latest From Nation

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening. (Representational DC Photo)

29-year-old woman health worker hospitalised after vaccine reaction in Telangana

Farmers have started organising mock rallies in parts of Punjab and Haryana to encourage more people to join the “kisan tractor march” in large numbers. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court lets Delhi cops decide on January 26 farmers’ protest

Government of India had approved the use of Covaxin as part of the vaccination drive as one under a “clinical trial mode”. This, it was learnt, was causing concern among potential recipients of this particular vaccine among some healthcare personnel in the state. (Representational Photo)

Telangana postpones Covaxin roll-out

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)

MLA Roja turns emotional before legislative privileges committee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham