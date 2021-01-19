Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 Rich tributes paid t ...
Nation, Politics

Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 3:32 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 3:32 am IST
Ramachandra Rao said that NTR played an unforgettable role in Indian politics and he himself drafted principles to uplift the poor
, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao skipped the death anniversary meeting organised in TDP urban office on Monday. — filmibeat.com
 , Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao skipped the death anniversary meeting organised in TDP urban office on Monday. — filmibeat.com

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadre in East and West Godavari districts paid rich tributes to party founder and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) on his death anniversary on Monday. 

MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, and senior leaders Jyothula Naveen Kumar, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu), Datla Buchiraju and others garlanded the statue of NTR near Zilla Parishad centre and paid homage. 

 

Ramachandra Rao said that NTR played an unforgettable role in Indian politics and he himself drafted principles and ideologies to uplift the poor and earned the self-respect of Telugu people. He urged the Union Government to confer NTR with a posthumous Bharat Ratna. Kondababu said that NTR pioneered several welfare schemes for the poor.

Meanwhile, At Rajamahendravaram, former GUDA chairman Ganni Krishna garlanded the statue of NTR near Arts College gate. He said that NTR took the reputation of Telugus to New Delhi.

At Kadapa, a blood donation camp was organized under the auspices of Telugu youth. Party leaders anointed and paid homage to the NTR statue while under the auspices of Balakrishna Family Association’s state president Peeraiah, TD leaders distributed clothes to sanitation workers.

 

Mallela Lingareddy, president of the Telugu Desam Kadapa Parliamentary Party, said that NTR gave a new definition to politics while state executive secretary Balishetti Hariprasad said that NTR lit up millions of households. Kadapa constituency in-charge VS Ameer Babu, former director of fisheries corporation Yatagiri Ramprasad and others participated.

Tributes were paid on Pottipadu Road in Proddatur, Kadapa district. Proddatur constituency in-charge Dr. G.V. Praveen Kumar said that soldiers will work tirelessly for realization of the aspirations of the great leader. He was accompanied by state secretary V.S. Mukhtiar and party town president EV Sudhakar Reddy.

 

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao skipped the death anniversary meeting organised in TDP urban office on Monday. He, however, was seen at the garlanding function on beach road along with other MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, PVGR Naidu (Ganababu) and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

“We were not surprised at his absence. He has been keeping a distance from all party activities when rumours of his joining YSRCP were making rounds in political circles,’’ said a senior leader of the party about Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

 

But the former minister’s close aides defended his absence stating that Srinivasa Rao was busy in attending other programmes in connection with the death anniversary of their founder.

The state observed the death anniversary and attendance of party workers and sympathisers was good, said party vice-president Pasarla Prasad.

...
Tags: rich tributes to ntr, ntr praised for his services, tdp men praise ntr for various schemes implemented, ganta srinivas rao, ganta misses annual ntr death anniversary meet


Latest From Nation

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening. (Representational DC Photo)

29-year-old woman health worker hospitalised after vaccine reaction in Telangana

Farmers have started organising mock rallies in parts of Punjab and Haryana to encourage more people to join the “kisan tractor march” in large numbers. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court lets Delhi cops decide on January 26 farmers’ protest

Government of India had approved the use of Covaxin as part of the vaccination drive as one under a “clinical trial mode”. This, it was learnt, was causing concern among potential recipients of this particular vaccine among some healthcare personnel in the state. (Representational Photo)

Telangana postpones Covaxin roll-out

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)

MLA Roja turns emotional before legislative privileges committee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham