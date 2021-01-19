MLA Roja turns emotional before legislative privileges committee

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)

TIRUPATI: R.K. Roja, the YSR Congress Nagari MLA and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation chairperson, got emotional before the Andhra Pradesh legislative privileges committee meeting in Tirupati on Monday, saying district officials were insulting her by not following the protocol guidelines vis-à-vis their dealings with her as a legislator.

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. She wasn't invited to programmes and meetings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, even on development works in her constituency. For instance, she was not invited to the TTD employees house-site allotment meetings.

The meeting was held at Padmavati guest house. Govardhan Reddy later told the media that the protocol violation matter was immediately taken up with Chittoor collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta and he promised to do the needful. He said Roja raised issues related to area development plans. “These issues do not come under the purview of the privileges committee and were referred to the concerned departments.”

Govardhan Reddy said the onus is on the privileges committee to safeguard the freedom and dignity of the house as also its committees and members.

The chairman and members of the privilege committee along with the collector held a review with district officials on implementation of the protocol vis-à-vis MLAs in the district. Speaking to the media, the committee chairman said they haven’t received any major complaint from legislators in Chittoor district on the protocols being followed by the district administration.

“The district administration has to provide information to legislators when they take up welfare activities. The privilege committee will take up such complaints from MLAs,” he said.

The chairman said the committee conducted its first meeting in Amaravati and followed up on the complaints referred to it by the Speaker. The committee would conduct a meeting with TTD officials on Tuesday.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 1 crore each for 175 MLAs in the state from the CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Govardhan Reddy directed district officials to follow protocol and extend privileges to legislative members and resolve the issues raised by the MLAs. Committee members M. Vishnu, S. Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu, V. Vara Prasad, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy were among those present.