Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 MLA Roja turns emoti ...
Nation, Politics

MLA Roja turns emotional before legislative privileges committee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 19, 2021, 4:37 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 4:37 am IST
Roja says district officials were insulting her by not following the protocol guidelines vis-à-vis their dealings with her as a legislator
Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)

TIRUPATI: R.K. Roja, the YSR Congress Nagari MLA and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation chairperson, got emotional before the Andhra Pradesh legislative privileges committee meeting in Tirupati on Monday, saying district officials were insulting her by not following the protocol guidelines vis-à-vis their dealings with her as a legislator.

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. She wasn't invited to programmes and meetings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, even on development works in her constituency. For instance, she was not invited to the TTD employees house-site allotment meetings.

 

The meeting was held at Padmavati guest house. Govardhan Reddy later told the media that the protocol violation matter was immediately taken up with Chittoor collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta and he promised to do the needful. He said Roja raised issues related to area development plans. “These issues do not come under the purview of the privileges committee and were referred to the concerned departments.”

Govardhan Reddy said the onus is on the privileges committee to safeguard the freedom and dignity of the house as also its committees and members.

 

The chairman and members of the privilege committee along with the collector held a review with district officials on implementation of the protocol vis-à-vis MLAs in the district. Speaking to the media, the committee chairman said they haven’t received any major complaint from legislators in Chittoor district on the protocols being followed by the district administration.

“The district administration has to provide information to legislators when they take up welfare activities. The privilege committee will take up such complaints from MLAs,” he said.

 

The chairman said the committee conducted its first meeting in Amaravati and followed up on the complaints referred to it by the Speaker. The committee would conduct a meeting with TTD officials on Tuesday.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 1 crore each for 175 MLAs in the state from the CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Govardhan Reddy directed district officials to follow protocol and extend privileges to legislative members and resolve the issues raised by the MLAs. Committee members M. Vishnu, S. Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu, V. Vara Prasad, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy were among those present.

 

...
Tags: mla roja becomes emotional at meeting, roja complains about legislator
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Tourist ride a shikara along a frozen part of the Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold, as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city after 29 years. (PTI)

Cold wave sweeps Kashmir; several places record sub-zero temps

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening. (Representational DC Photo)

29-year-old woman health worker hospitalised after vaccine reaction in Telangana

Farmers have started organising mock rallies in parts of Punjab and Haryana to encourage more people to join the “kisan tractor march” in large numbers. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court lets Delhi cops decide on January 26 farmers’ protest

Government of India had approved the use of Covaxin as part of the vaccination drive as one under a “clinical trial mode”. This, it was learnt, was causing concern among potential recipients of this particular vaccine among some healthcare personnel in the state. (Representational Photo)

Telangana postpones Covaxin roll-out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmers agitating against new agri laws take out tractor march

Farmers, with more than 5,000 tractors and other vehicles, have again showed to the world that they are united, focused, tireless, and firm in their resolve. (Photo: AP)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham