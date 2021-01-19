Mend your ways, TRS leaders warn BJP

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Monday alleged that BJP was a “mafia party” as 26 Union ministers, including home minister Amit Shah, and 172 MPs from the party were facing criminal charges. Most of the MPs are out on conditional bail.

Given this obnoxious background, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS, said ruling party MLAs Gade Kishore and Saidi Reddy along with MLC Shambipur Raju during a press conference here.

They alleged that the BJP leaders were playing with people’s sentiments and their lives while Pragathi Bhavan embodies the state’s progress and developmental activities. They challenged Sanjay for a discussion on development. They said the BJP leaders had not brought a single paise for the state from the Centre.

The TRS leaders said that the Narendra Modi government was yet to bring black money stashed in foreign banks despite making tall claims. Instead, Modi has been protecting bank cheats and fraudulent characters.

They told the state BJP leaders not to daydream, following a few electoral successes, of coming to power in the state. The TRS will win the Nagarjunasagar byelection “200 per cent,” they said.

Pointing out that TRS leaders and elected representatives had resigned from the post for the sake of the statehood movement, they said that Union minister G. Kishan Reddy had fled from Hyderabad.

They said that BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh did not have the courage to visit his home state Punjab because he feared the wrath of farmers. None from BJP can point fingers at the Chief Minister because Rao has been winning the hearts of the people by implementing people-friendly measures to their utmost satisfaction.

They warned BJP leaders against crossing the limits and stated that the people would teach a befitting lesson in the days ahead.

MLC Raju said the Make in India Scheme was “false”. Even the logo was made outside the country, he claimed and added, “This is the situation of the BJP.” He said the BJP was playing politics on the Ram Mandir. “What relation does the BJP have with the Ram mandir when the Supreme Court gave a verdict to start construction of the temple,” he asked.