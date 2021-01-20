Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 Internal squabbles w ...
Nation, Politics

Internal squabbles within TRS in Khammam and Bhadradri districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Tummala takes on Kandala in Palair and Ponguleti is fighting Sandra in Sattupalli
Friction is also on between Tummala and Kandala Upender Reddy in Palair. — DC Image
 Friction is also on between Tummala and Kandala Upender Reddy in Palair. — DC Image

KHAMMAM: Internal squabbles within Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have become a headache for the party high command. So much so, TRS working president and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao has asked all MLAs and MPs, former legislators and ex-parliamentarians of the party in the two districts to assemble in Hyderabad for a meeting on January 20.

Former minister T. Nageswara Rao, former MP P. Srinivas Reddy, former MLAs Madanlal of Wyra and Payam Venkateswarlu of Pinapaka, apart from Thati Venkateswarlu of Aswaraopet and party candidates who contested 2018 elections like Pidamarthi Ravi of Sattupalli have been asked to be present at the meeting.

 

The defeat in Dubbaka and setback in GHMC elections have forced TRS to resolve the issues within its own party leaders. The ruling party feels unity among these leaders is need of the hour in the graduate constituency and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections.

Ruling party MLAs are not allowing MPs and former MPs into their assembly segments without their permission. The party high command has also asked them to attend programmes after interacting with concerned MLAs.

Visits of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and former MP P. Srinivas Reddy in the assembly segments are creating a ruckus. Tummala is frequently attending programmes in the Palair segment, though MLA K. Upender Reddy has been raising objections.

 

A tussle is also on between former MP Srinivas Reddy and Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah over the visit of the former in Sattupalli constituency. In a meeting organised at Enkoor, Ponguleti vented his feelings saying, “Ee gooti pakshulu aa gootiki velle time vochindi (Time has come for birds to fly from this to that nest)”. The comment of former MP is being construed by MLAs in their own way.

Friction is also on between Tummala and Kandala Upender Reddy in Palair.
Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “The proposed meeting in Hyderabad has been fixed to discuss strengthening of the party in the two districts”.

 

...
Tags: internal bickerings trs, tummala, ponguleti, payam venkateswarlu, thati venkateswarlu, khammam municipal elections, sandra venkata veeraiah, puvvada ajay kumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI

NH-363, railway track act as impediments for passage of tigers into Kawal Reserve



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham