Internal squabbles within TRS in Khammam and Bhadradri districts

KHAMMAM: Internal squabbles within Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have become a headache for the party high command. So much so, TRS working president and IT minister K. T. Rama Rao has asked all MLAs and MPs, former legislators and ex-parliamentarians of the party in the two districts to assemble in Hyderabad for a meeting on January 20.

Former minister T. Nageswara Rao, former MP P. Srinivas Reddy, former MLAs Madanlal of Wyra and Payam Venkateswarlu of Pinapaka, apart from Thati Venkateswarlu of Aswaraopet and party candidates who contested 2018 elections like Pidamarthi Ravi of Sattupalli have been asked to be present at the meeting.

The defeat in Dubbaka and setback in GHMC elections have forced TRS to resolve the issues within its own party leaders. The ruling party feels unity among these leaders is need of the hour in the graduate constituency and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections.

Ruling party MLAs are not allowing MPs and former MPs into their assembly segments without their permission. The party high command has also asked them to attend programmes after interacting with concerned MLAs.

Visits of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and former MP P. Srinivas Reddy in the assembly segments are creating a ruckus. Tummala is frequently attending programmes in the Palair segment, though MLA K. Upender Reddy has been raising objections.

A tussle is also on between former MP Srinivas Reddy and Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah over the visit of the former in Sattupalli constituency. In a meeting organised at Enkoor, Ponguleti vented his feelings saying, “Ee gooti pakshulu aa gootiki velle time vochindi (Time has come for birds to fly from this to that nest)”. The comment of former MP is being construed by MLAs in their own way.

Friction is also on between Tummala and Kandala Upender Reddy in Palair.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “The proposed meeting in Hyderabad has been fixed to discuss strengthening of the party in the two districts”.