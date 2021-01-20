Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 CM K Palaniswami clo ...
Nation, Politics

CM K Palaniswami closes door on Sasikala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Jan 20, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 12:05 am IST
CM observed that AIADMK was now functioning properly without any hitch and there was no need to accommodate anybody
Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
 Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Chennai: Putting an end to all speculations of V K Sasikala walking out of jail and turning the political scene upside down in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami categorically ruled out any possibility of taking her back in the party fold.

Taking questions from the media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Tuesday, Palaniswami without any ambiguity stated that Sasikala was not part of the AIADMK and there was absolutely no chance of her joining the party.

 

Vehemently denying the rumours that the BJP was putting pressure on the AIADMK to let Sasikala and the AMMK, led by T T V Dhinakaran, into the party, he said the AIADMK was now functioning properly without any hitch and there was no need to accommodate anybody.

Insisting that he discussed nothing but issues relating to the development of the State with both the Prime Minister and also Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he called on Monday, the Chief Minister gave a long list of the projects to be inaugurated and to be launched. He had invited Modi for the events related to those projects, he said.

 

That the Prime Minister had not agreed to inaugurate the Jayalalithaa memorial inside the MGR Samadhi became evident when the government announced that the memorial would be declared open by the Chief Minister with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presiding over the ceremony on January 27.

Earlier, it was said that Palaniswami was going to Delhi to invite the Prime Minister to inaugurate the memorial, besides seeking funds for the various projects. On Tuesday, he claimed that he 40 fishermen had been released from Sri Lankan jails after he took up the issue with Modi and assured that more fishermen would be released in the coming days.

 

Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi.

It is said that the AIADMK had told the BJP that it would like to contest in 164 seats in the Assembly elections and not concerned as to whom the rest of the 70 seats goes. It means the BJP can distribute the 70 seats among the rest of the allies.

So if the BJP was keen on accommodating AMMK, it can give some seats from the 70 in their bag. Such an arrangement would give relief to the AIADMK from being intimidated by the PMK, which has laid down a pre-condition for continuing in the alliance, or the DMDK.

 

Those smaller parties would be negotiating with the BJP for seat-sharing and not the AIADMK. As Palaniswami himself told the media at New Delhi that different parties would have different ideologies and would like to develop their own outfits and that an alliance did not mean compromise on ideology, the AIADMK would like to go to the people on the strength of its own popularity.

Perhaps reflecting that stand was a tweet by School Education Minister K A Sengottiyan on Tuesday, saying that no one can shake the Dravidian movement in Dravidian land. Saying that it was the land of Periyar and the will of C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran had reigned, he said J Jayalalithaa had eliminated the evil from the land.

 

The tweet sounded more like a message to the BJP and other parties like the PMK that had been speaking against Dravidian ideology and traditionally speaking about eliminating Dravidian parties, which include the AIADMK.

The AIADMK now hopes to romp home in the elections by enlightening the people about the various achievements of the government in the last four years and not by depending on other parties for votes.

...
Tags: palaniswami on sasikala, palaniswami at delhi, palaniswami with bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid-Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla Reservoirs every year and arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Kaleshwaram project an elixir for Telangana farmers: KCR

She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.

Muslim woman raising funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu alleged that the CM was enjoying his luxuries at his Tadepalli palace just as Roman Emperor Nero kept fiddling with his flute when the Great City of Rome was burning. — DC Image

TD MLC calls for people-friendly sand policy

A specific strategy readied for the purpose is TD launching a “Dharma Parirakshana Yatra” from Tirupati on January 21.

Backroom warriors get into full gear for Tirupati bypoll battle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham