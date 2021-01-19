Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 CM Jagan to meet Ami ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 19, 2021, 4:17 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 4:17 am IST
Jagan will hold discussions with Shah on matters like the Amaravati land scam wherein top names from the judiciary are said to be involved
According to sources, the state’s plans to relocate the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam may also come up for discussion between the CM and Shah. (Reprsentational Photo:PTI)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit New Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The CM will hold discussions with Shah on matters like the Amaravati land scam wherein top names from the judiciary are said to be involved. Sources in the CMO said the AP government had sent a request to Shah for an appointment to discuss on several issues. The CM would be accompanied by Advocate-General S. Sriram.

 

The visit gained significance also as AP is witnessing a series of attacks on temples and desecration of idols, and DGP Gautam Sawang had blamed those from the Opposition Telugu Desam and the BJP for their suspected roles to whip up religious sentiments.  

Notably, when BJP leaders led by AP party chief Somu Veerraju went to visit the temple at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district for a study of the scene where the idol of Lord Rama was vandalised, the AP police had blocked their way. The BJP leaders raised a hue and cry over the police action and pointed out that the state government had allowed YSRC MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, some ministers and even TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to visit the spot.

 

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimaha Rao had complained to the Union home minister on the issue.

The AP government requires the Centre’s support on many matters of importance. It requires the central help in getting the President’s nod for the AP Disha Bill meant to toughly deal with those involved in violence against women and children.

Central help is also required for abolition of the AP Legislative Council as the Assembly had already passed a resolution to this effect. The state’s plans to relocate the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam may also come up for discussion between the CM and Shah, according to sources.

 

Tags: jagan to meet amit shah, jagan to visit delhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


