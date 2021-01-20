Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 Buzz in TRS rank and ...
Nation, Politics

Buzz in TRS rank and file for cabinet berth to Kavitha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 20, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Being an MLC, she can sit only on the front row and not on the dais
TRS MLAs and MLCs and party leaders are also seeking elevation of Kavitha in the state government also with the hope that Nizamabad district would benefit from such a step. — DC Image
NIZAMABAD: TRS supporters say they are eagerly waiting for induction of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Cabinet. Amid speculations of a Cabinet expansion, Kavitha was absent at the general body meeting of the Nizamabad Zilla Parishad on Monday.

Close followers of Kavitha said she will soon be seen in a “protocol post.”

 

Kavitha was elected MLC from the Nizamabad local authorities constituency on October 12, 2020. Members of the zilla parishad had hoped that she would attend the maiden general body meeting, but she kept away. Being an MLC, she can sit only on the front row and not on the dais. Close followers of Kavitha urged her to attend the meeting only after getting a “higher post” in the state government.

Notably, neighbouring erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Medak districts had been accorded two Cabinet berths in TRS government. Nizamabad district had two ministerial berths during the united Andhra Pradesh and the people of the district expected another minister post for the district.

 

At present, Balkonda legislator V. Prashanth Reddy is serving as Cabinet minister in the Chandrashekar Rao government. “Who will have any hint of the strategies of KCR? Kavitha may be inducted into the cabinet or elevated to some other high post,” a party activist said.

People and organisations of different shades meet Kavitha frequently. She is also interacting with a cross-section of the people in undivided Nizamabad district. TRS MLAs and MLCs and party leaders are also seeking elevation of Kavitha in the state government also with the hope that Nizamabad district would benefit from such a step.

 

Tags: k kavitha, kavitha elevation, of post, kavitha protocol post, nizamabad two minsterial berths, kavitha likely to be inducted into cabinet, nizamabad to benefit by kavitha's elevation


