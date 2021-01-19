Nation Politics 19 Jan 2021 Backroom warriors ge ...
Nation, Politics

Backroom warriors get into full gear for Tirupati bypoll battle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 11:42 pm IST
Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has already engaged political strategist Robbin Sharma, co-founder of I-PAC in the past
A specific strategy readied for the purpose is TD launching a “Dharma Parirakshana Yatra” from Tirupati on January 21.
 A specific strategy readied for the purpose is TD launching a “Dharma Parirakshana Yatra” from Tirupati on January 21.

TIRUPATI:  The upcoming by-poll for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a quadrangular contest between YSR Congress, Telugu Desam, BJP-Jana Sena, and Congress parties. Interestingly, backroom warriors have already fully geared up with election data and strategies towards winning the election for their respective clients.

By-election to Tirupati LS seat will be the first major political battle among parties in the state after the 2019 elections. In a way, it is going to be a referendum on performance of the YSRC government. However, the major challenge is for TD, which is desperate to retain its existence by winning this seat at any cost, while BJP-Jana Sena combine is also trying to prove its strength by winning the by-poll.

 

As this LS seat has become a battle of prestige, all political parties are going all out to win it. To woo voters, parties and their candidates are not relying merely on campaigning and poll promises, they are also bringing in specialists tagged as “political strategists” for winning the seat at any cost.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has already engaged political strategist Robbin Sharma, co-founder of I-PAC in the past, but now heading his own political consultancy – Showtime Consulting, to work out strategies for the party in 2024 elections. With the Tirupati by-poll coming up, Naidu is learnt to have deployed Sharma to supervise party’s preparation for this election.

 

Sources in TD said a team under supervision of Robin Sharma is working 10–12 hours a day to finalise plans for formally launching the Tirupati by-poll campaign very soon. The team is regularly interacting with party’s coordination committee leaders and giving them directions as to how they can go about appeasing voters.

A specific strategy readied for the purpose is TD launching a “Dharma Parirakshana Yatra” from Tirupati on January 21. All seven assembly constituencies under this LS segment will be covered with rallies involving 70 vehicles and 700 public meetings. The party is adopting a three-pronged strategy – Garner Hindu votes, counter the government and exposing government failures – to win the poll battle.

 

On the other hand, political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has made a mark by garnering victories for his clients, has recently met Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting has gained significance amidst ongoing vandalising of temples and idol in the state. Sources said the two also discussed the Tirupati by-poll, for which a notification is around the corner.

Social media teams have also plunged into action. They are taking feedback from voters about their client party’s chances and finding out what voters want.

...
Tags: tirupati bypoll, tirupati bypoll quadrangular fight, telugu desam dharma parirakshana yatra, political strategist robbin sharma, prashant kishor, chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

CM K Palaniswami closes door on Sasikala

Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid-Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla Reservoirs every year and arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Kaleshwaram project an elixir for Telangana farmers: KCR

She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.

Muslim woman raising funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu alleged that the CM was enjoying his luxuries at his Tadepalli palace just as Roman Emperor Nero kept fiddling with his flute when the Great City of Rome was burning. — DC Image

TD MLC calls for people-friendly sand policy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘World pharmacy’ India invited to UK’s G-7 meet

India is not a member of the G-7 bloc that comprises seven countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States --termed as seven of the “largest” advanced economies in the world, but the G-7 host nation can invite other nations as guests to the summit. (Representative Photo:AFP)

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala supports Assembly resolution against farm laws

BJP MLA O. Rajagopal (Photo credit: Facebook)

Didi to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari vows to defeat her

In her first visit to Mr Adhikari's home turf after his induction to the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister also declared that she would also try to contest from her home constituency Bhowanipore. (Photo:PTI)

YSR regime to reconstruct temples razed by Chandrababu Naidu government

Minister Srinivas alleged that TD president and then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no faith in God and did not respect Hindu religion. (Photo:ANI)

Andhra Pradesh NGOs retort to SEC’s poll plan

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham