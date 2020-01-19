Nation Politics 19 Jan 2020 G Kishan Reddy deput ...
Nation, Politics

G Kishan Reddy deputes MLC to debate with KT Rama Raoon funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:55 am IST
On the two-bedroom housing project, Mr Reddy asked Mr Rama Rao how many houses were built by the state government.
Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy participates in a Sankranthi Sambaralu function organised by the Bharatha Mata Foundation at Jalavihar on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)
 Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy participates in a Sankranthi Sambaralu function organised by the Bharatha Mata Foundation at Jalavihar on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy responded to the challenge of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and deputed party MLC N. Ramachander Rao to an open debate on Central funds released to the state.

Speaking at an election meeting at Gundla Pochampally, Mr Reddy said the Centre had part-funded each of the welfare programmes being implemented by the TRS government.

 

On the two-bedroom housing project, Mr Reddy asked Mr Rama Rao how many houses were built by the state government. “I will give a red carpet welcome to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if he provides houses to all poor people,” the Union minister said, a reference to Mr Rama Rao saying he would roll out the red carpet for Mr Kishan Reddy to inspect the projects.

He asked the TRS leaders why they were luring BJP candidates if they did not fear the party’s prospects. He said that the TRS would not get votes based on the decisions at Darussalam, the MIM headquarters. The people will vote for the BJP which is the only alternative to the TRS.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Shirdi Saibaba temple attracts thousands of devotees

Shirdi bandh, but temple to remain open

Prabhat Garwal, resident of Kareli in Narasinghpur district, has used his marriage invitation card as mode of campaign for the legislation by printing a slogan “I support CAA” on it. (Photo: PTI)

CAA makes it to a wedding card in Madhya Pradesh

Ramchandra Guha

Why vote for Rahul Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha asks Kerala

Protesters display placards during an all-women demonstration against CAA, NRC, NRP in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Can’t deny CAA: Kapil Sibal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Adityanath's ex-aide joins SP, Akhilesh says BJP’s days numbered

Former Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Sunil Singh (Photo | Facebook)

Governor-CM spats not new to Kerala, but this one is really bitter

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan reacts to the decision of the state government to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh stages sit-in protest at Assembly complex

Congress' Gwalior (East) MLA Munnalal Goyal (Photo | Twitter)

Bad weather forces three Union ministers headed for Jammu to arrive in Srinagar

Jitendra Singh is among the three central ministers who arrived in Srinagar (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Assembly election tickets: Congress workers protest at Sonia residence

Congress workers protesting in Delhi (ANI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham