G Kishan Reddy deputes MLC to debate with KT Rama Raoon funds

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy responded to the challenge of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and deputed party MLC N. Ramachander Rao to an open debate on Central funds released to the state.

Speaking at an election meeting at Gundla Pochampally, Mr Reddy said the Centre had part-funded each of the welfare programmes being implemented by the TRS government.

On the two-bedroom housing project, Mr Reddy asked Mr Rama Rao how many houses were built by the state government. “I will give a red carpet welcome to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao if he provides houses to all poor people,” the Union minister said, a reference to Mr Rama Rao saying he would roll out the red carpet for Mr Kishan Reddy to inspect the projects.

He asked the TRS leaders why they were luring BJP candidates if they did not fear the party’s prospects. He said that the TRS would not get votes based on the decisions at Darussalam, the MIM headquarters. The people will vote for the BJP which is the only alternative to the TRS.