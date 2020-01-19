Nation Politics 19 Jan 2020 Defeat TRS, force K ...
Nation, Politics

Defeat TRS, force K Chandrasekhar Rao hand on CAA: N Uttam Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2020, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 1:53 am IST
He asked why despite repeated reminders from the Congress Mr Rao was hesitating to call a special session of Assembly.
N Uttam Kumar
Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the people, especially the minorities, to vote en masse against the TRS in the municipal elections to ensure that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao passes a resolution in the Assembly against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing a series of election meetings in Huzurnagar on Saturday, Mr Reddy said that the silence of Mr Rao on implementation of the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register in the state was puzzling and sending wrong signals.

 

He asked why despite repeated reminders from the Congress Mr Rao was hesitating to call a special session of Assembly. “In addition to the Congress Chief Ministers, the CMs of many non-BJP States have openly announced that the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented in their states. Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have also passed categorical resolutions rejecting both the CAA and the NRC,” he added.

He said that Mr Rao would be forced to pass a resolution against the CAA only if the TRS tastes a humilia-
ting defeat in municipal elections. He called Mr Rao’s silence on the matter “questionable.”

Mr Reddy asked MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi why he was not reminding his ally TRS about the resolution. “Owaisi took a big delegation of religious leaders to Pragati Bhavan on December 24 and later addressed the media stating that Mr Rao would make a big announcement within two days. This was
done to divert the peoples attention from massive protests against the CAA which were being held by Congress and other organisations,” Mr Reddy said.

He asked why Mr Owaisi did not question Mr Rao’s silence 25 days after the meeting.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, citizenship amendment act, national register of citizens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


