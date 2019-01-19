search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi counts days amid berth pangs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 19, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 12:15 am IST
The latest buzz in TRS circles is that the Cabinet expansion will take place on February 3 or 6.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Fresh dates are in circulation in TRS circles for the Cabinet expansion, which did not take place on Friday as expected. TRS legislators were sure Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would expand the Cabinet on Friday. The latest buzz in TRS circles is that the Cabinet expansion will take place on February 3 or 6.

The Assembly’s Budget Session is likely to start in the second week of February and Mr Rao is likely to expand the Cabinet before that.

 

Those whose names were being considered for Assembly Speaker’s post heaved a sigh of relief after the post went to Mr Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. 

Others whose names were being speculated upon included Mr Etala Rajendar, Ms Padma Devender Reddy, Mr A. Indrakaran Reddy and Mr D. S. Redya Naik. Many consider the post as jinxed because MLAs who became Speakers lose the next election. 

Now the MLAs are awaiting their turn to get a cabinet post. With Mr Srinivas Reddy becoming the Assembly Speaker, the road is clear for Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy to get a Cabinet post.

Mr Rajendar is likely to get a Cabinet berth. Mr Rao wants to give representation to old districts in the Cabinet expansion. That means he might induct eight more ministers into the Cabinet. 

Mr Rao himself represents Medak district, as does Ms Padma Devender Reddy who is aspiring for a Cabinet post. 

According to sources close to the Chief Minister, if he wants to give representation to all old districts in the Cabinet expansion, Ms Padma Reddy will have to wait for the second phase of Cabinet expansion as the first phase could see a mix of old and fresh faces. 

From Karimnagar district Mr Koppula Eswar, from Nizamabad district Mr Vemula Prashant Reddy and from Warangal district Mr Redya Naik may be the fresh faces.  For the deputy Speaker’s post, the Chief Minister is considering the names of Ms Rekha Naik and D. Vinay Bhaskar. Balka Suman may get to be the Chief Whip or Whip.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, trs, cabinet expansion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

The latest attraction at Kumbh Mela, Australian ascetic-Sharabhang Giri. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rihanna in talks with Luxury leader LVMH to launch a fashion brand

LVMH has previously also lauched Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via their Kendo “brand incubator”. (Photo: File)
 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TD minister’s college group donates to BJP

P. Narayana

'Won’t join any political party, want to be voice of people': Actor Prakash Raj

Coming down on BJP over alleged attempt to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, Prakash Raj said, 'The BJP is a bunch of shameless people.' (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Oppn is united’: Rahul Gandhi writes to 'Mamata di' a day before mega rally

Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be skipping the meet; however, Congress party has deputed senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to represent the party. (Photo: File | PTI)

KC(M) demands two Lok Sabha seats in UDF talks

KC (M) leader P. J. Joseph, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Muslim League national general secretary P. K. Kunhalikutty, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener Benny Behanan at the UDF meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (A.V. MUZAFAR)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels London visit amid KT Rama Rao row

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham