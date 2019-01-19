search on deccanchronicle.com
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka selected as CLP leader for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Mr Bhatti was elected as MLA from Madhira in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
 Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: The Congress High Command has selected Madhira MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Congress Legislature Party leader. The high command sent a communication in this regard to the TPCC on Friday night.

Mr Bhatti was elected as MLA from Madhira in 2009, 2014 and 2018. He worked as government Chief Whip from 2009 to 2011 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later, he became Deputy Speaker of the AP Assembly from 2011 to 2014.

 

During the Telangana state Assembly elections, Mr Bhatti was the TPCC campaign committee chairman. The Congress won only 19 seats in the Assembly polls.

On Thursday, the CLP met to elect its leader and the meeting unanimously passed a resolution authorising Congress president Rahul Gandhi to select the CLP leader.

The CLP will give a letter to the TS Assembly secretariat, informing it that the CLP has elected Mr Bhatti as its leader and to recognise him as the Opposition leader. The Assembly Speaker will then announce that it recognises Mr Bhatti as Opposition leader.

...
