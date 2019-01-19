Court gives permission to lodge FIR against Kejriwal for 'disrespecting' tricolour

Mishra also claimed that they swept the floor with the broom, which is also their party symbol, and later held them with the national flag. (Photo: File)

Sagar: A court in Sagar on Friday gave permission to lodge an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally in January 2014.

Separate cases will be registered in Sagar, Bina, Khurai and Delhi.

The court's direction gave the order while hearing a petition, which was filed in 2015 by advocate Rajendra Mishra, who claimed that Kejriwal and AAP workers during the campaigning for the 2014 general elections carried the national flag along with a broom, which is also their party's symbol.

In his petition, Mishra claimed that the AAP workers first swept the floor with brooms and later held them with the tricolour.