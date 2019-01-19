Congress, BJP together can’t beat Federal Front: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Friday said that even if the Congress and the BJP joined hands, they would not get a majority to form the government at the Centre. The Federal Front being proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has a bright future, he said.

He was addressing a gathering after former MLA and Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who had contested against Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Mr Rama Rao said the Congress could not win more than 100 Lok Sabha seats on its own and the BJP not more than 150-160. So, even if the Congress and the BJP join hands, they cannot form government at the Centre.

The Federal Front, he said, was gaining the support of other parties and had a bright future. In Uttar Pradesh, the SP and the BSP have joined hands and party chiefs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati had said they were against both the BJP and the Congress; in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, too, had said the same thing, he said, adding that YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he met two days ago, had also said the same thing.