search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Get central institutes to state, Kadiyam Srihari dares Telangana BJP unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:53 am IST
The deputy chief minister asked the BJP state president for information on the closure of schools to substantiate his allegations.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari
 Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who oversees the education portfolio in the state, on Thursday challenged the state BJP to use its contacts with the party high command to get Central institutes for the state.

After bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was given 17 institutions including an IIM, AIIMS, Tribal University and Petroleum University, while Telangana state drew a blank despite requests made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Srihari said.

 

This was in response to the state BJP on Wednesday alleging that the TS government had mishandled the education sector.

“We welcome Andhra Pradesh getting several institutes. We appeal to the Centre not to discriminate against or neglect Telangana state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The BJP says it is an alternative political force in Telangana state. The onus also lies on the saffron party leaders to work for the benefit and welfare of people of the state,” he said.

Mr Srihari was critical of Telangana State BJP president Dr K. Laxman for his statement that the government had closed down or merged 5,000 schools.

The deputy chief minister asked the BJP state president  for information on the closure of schools to substantiate his allegations.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BJP state president blamed the state government for the low literacy in the state as it had closed down several primary schools in the name of rationalisation and due to non-filling of thousands of vacant teacher posts.

Dr Laxman also alleged that the government had even failed in recruiting teaching staff in several universities and could not regularise the contract lecturers though it had promised in the Legislative Assembly.
 

Tags: deputy chief minister kadiam srihari
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Church decorated with Tagore motif inaugurated in West Bengal

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's the trick to loading up on carbs without the weight gain

TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley found eating pasta and bread at dinnertime is better for your diet than toast in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anand Mahindra gets massively trolled for tweet on Balakrishna's car-lifting scene

Anand Mahindra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
 

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.
 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala BJP plans another yatra despite rifts

Party leaders maintain that it is an organisational yatra and not a political rally which would hit the streets.

Kerala CM office sits on Sreeram report on Munnar lands

Pinarayi Vijayan has been sitting on former Devikulam sub-collector Sreeram Venkatraman’s report on Munnar encroachments for the past seven months.

Congress survey: Not Siddaramaiah, H D Kumaraswamy is CM front-runner!

A pre-poll survey by an agency, CHS, that predicts a hung assembly for Karnataka in May 2018. (Photo: DC)

Sack Vijayabhaskar, T K Rajendran: M K Stalin

The affidavit states that the allegation that health minister C. Vijayabhaskar received a bribe of Rs 58 lakh was indeed true.

Direct mayor elections bill passed on last day in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Bills related to amendments to the tender transparency act and local authorities entertainment tax Act 2017 were also passed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham