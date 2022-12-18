  
Nation Politics 18 Dec 2022 Revanth to launch Sa ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth to launch Sakalajanula Sangharshana Yatra soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image
 TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image

Hyderabad: There is a spree of padayatras in Telangana. After the BJP and YSR Telangana party leaders, Telangana Pradesh Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy will soon launch ‘Sakalajanula Sangharshana Yatra’ to establish ‘connect’ with the people, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year. According to information, Revanth has been mulling to undertake the state-wide padayatra for the last few months.

During the yatra, Revanth would sensitise the public over the failures of both the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the state and the BJP at the Centre. The party is facing an existential threat following the successive defeats at the Centre and in the state. In Telangana, the party cadre is focusing on bagging the anti-BRS and anti-BJP votes.           

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has completed the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra while YSRTP leader Y.S. Sharmila is proceeding with ‘Praja Prasthanam’ launched in October last.

Former president of the Congress Rahul Gandhi launched his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September, as part of which he has been on a foot-march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The yatra will conclude in Kashmir after passing through various states en route.

Tags: a revanth reddy, bandi sanjay padayatra, ys sharmila, bharat jodo yatra, rahul gandhi, sakalajanula sangharshana yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


