  
Nation Politics 18 Dec 2022 No one except Revant ...
Nation, Politics

No one except Revanth Reddy joined TPCC from TD, claims Ravi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 9:14 am IST
Telangana Congress vice-president and senior party leader Mallu Ravi — DC Image
 Telangana Congress vice-president and senior party leader Mallu Ravi — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress vice-president and senior party leader Mallu Ravi on Saturday dismissed the claim of several senior party leaders that a number of “migrants from the TD” were accommodated as office-bearers in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a statement, Ravi said other than TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, there was no one who came into the party from the TD in the 22-member Political Affairs Committee, and in the Pradesh Executive Committee’s 40 members, only two came from the TD. Among the 24 vice-presidents only five are from the TD and from among the 84 general secretaries, only five were from the TD.

Ravi said with respect to the 26 District Congress Committee president, none was from the TD and that in the newly released list of office-bearers, 68 per cent comprise SC, ST, BC and minority candidates while the rest were from other castes and that “social justice was fully followed.”

Tags: mallu ravi, telangana congress, migrants from td in congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


