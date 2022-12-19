  
Nation Politics 18 Dec 2022 CM Gehlot is on over ...
Nation, Politics

CM Gehlot is on overdrive to escape the "sword of Damocles"

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interact with children during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interact with children during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While the Congress's high command struggles to take a decision on the leadership issue in Rajasthan, the state government completes four years in office. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that usually after four years people start finding fault with the government, but there is no anti-incumbency in the state.

Interacting with the media, Mr Gehlot said, "There can be no bigger achievement than this. Even after four years, the people of Rajasthan are not against the state government."

According to Congress insiders, this week could be crucial as an important meeting on Rajasthan is scheduled before the Bharat Jodo Yatra moves out of state. The meeting will decide the future of the chief minister.

In September of this year, the party high command wanted a leadership change in the state so that Mr Gehlot could contest the election for the post of Congress president. A legislature party meeting was called for the purpose, but the meeting did not take place as several MLAs came out in open defiance. The entire drama unfolded in the presence of AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.  Later Mr Gehlot had apologised publicly for the rebellion.

In the follow-up, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against three MLAs and some action against them is expected in the coming days. Last month, senior leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had said that a decision on the acts of these MLAs should come soon so that there is clarity.

Already upset over the delay, the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Mr Maken resigned about a month back. The party had to appoint a new in-charge.

For his part, Mr Gehlot is on overdrive to escape the proverbial "sword of Damocles".

Last month Mr Gehlot had called his challenger Mr Pilot a "traitor". Mr Gehlot's utterance during an interview had evoked a sharp response from the party's communications chief Jairam Ramesh. He asked senior leaders to refrain from public outbursts.

The eerie silence, barring a few incidences of sloganeering in favour of their respective leaders, that prevailed in Rajasthan was because the Bharat Jodo Yatra is travelling through the state. It will be interesting to follow what happens once the Yatra moves out of the state this week.

...
Tags: congress high command, chief minister ashok gehlot, indian national congress, bharat jodo yatra, rajasthan congress, congress mp mallikarjun kharge, ajay maken, sachin pilot, sachin pilot joins bharat jodo yatra, aicc general secretary, traitor, ex-union minister jairam ramesh, anti-incumbency, legislature party meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to police investigations, six members of a family, including Shivaiah, Rajyalakshmi, Mounika, Shanthaia, Hima Bindu, and Sweety, were burnt to death on Saturday after their house was set on fire. (File)

Mancherial fire deaths were caused by illicit affair

Congress government established the Palnadu district and is developing Macherla and Gurazala constituencies: MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)

Palnadu developing with Rs 4700 crore funds, TD indulged in arson, says MLA 

Prime Minister suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana.

Modi lauds Bandi’s yatra

Devotees unhappy, govt says decision made for administrative convenience. — Representational Image/DC

Bhadrachalam divided into three major GPs



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal MLAs today

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

2024 poll bugle: YSRC army of 5.20 lakh Gruha Saradhis step into action

The Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteer system proved to be very helpful to the government to deliver services at doorsteps and now Gruha Saradhis are going to become caretakers to a set of families and take the YSRC and its government closer to every house.(File Photo: DC)

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->