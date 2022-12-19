Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interact with children during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While the Congress's high command struggles to take a decision on the leadership issue in Rajasthan, the state government completes four years in office. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that usually after four years people start finding fault with the government, but there is no anti-incumbency in the state.

Interacting with the media, Mr Gehlot said, "There can be no bigger achievement than this. Even after four years, the people of Rajasthan are not against the state government."

According to Congress insiders, this week could be crucial as an important meeting on Rajasthan is scheduled before the Bharat Jodo Yatra moves out of state. The meeting will decide the future of the chief minister.

In September of this year, the party high command wanted a leadership change in the state so that Mr Gehlot could contest the election for the post of Congress president. A legislature party meeting was called for the purpose, but the meeting did not take place as several MLAs came out in open defiance. The entire drama unfolded in the presence of AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken. Later Mr Gehlot had apologised publicly for the rebellion.

In the follow-up, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against three MLAs and some action against them is expected in the coming days. Last month, senior leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had said that a decision on the acts of these MLAs should come soon so that there is clarity.

Already upset over the delay, the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Mr Maken resigned about a month back. The party had to appoint a new in-charge.

For his part, Mr Gehlot is on overdrive to escape the proverbial "sword of Damocles".

Last month Mr Gehlot had called his challenger Mr Pilot a "traitor". Mr Gehlot's utterance during an interview had evoked a sharp response from the party's communications chief Jairam Ramesh. He asked senior leaders to refrain from public outbursts.

The eerie silence, barring a few incidences of sloganeering in favour of their respective leaders, that prevailed in Rajasthan was because the Bharat Jodo Yatra is travelling through the state. It will be interesting to follow what happens once the Yatra moves out of the state this week.