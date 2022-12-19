  
Nation Politics 18 Dec 2022 2024 poll bugle: YSR ...
Nation, Politics

2024 poll bugle: YSRC army of 5.20 lakh Gruha Saradhis step into action

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:15 am IST
The Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteer system proved to be very helpful to the government to deliver services at doorsteps and now Gruha Saradhis are going to become caretakers to a set of families and take the YSRC and its government closer to every house.(File Photo: DC)
 The Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteer system proved to be very helpful to the government to deliver services at doorsteps and now Gruha Saradhis are going to become caretakers to a set of families and take the YSRC and its government closer to every house.(File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as YSRC president is pressing into action a massive party army of 5.20 lakh Gruha Saradhis into action to attract every family/house towards the YSRC party under its micromanagement poll strategy.

This would be done through an extensive ground network that would bring voters to the polling booth on the day of the election. The network is similar to the Panna Pramukh system of the BJP, which worked well in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat state elections.

The BJP adopted this strategy by appointing panna pramukhs for a set of 60 voters, who formed a single page on the electoral roll. The Pramukh was chosen from the same list. The responsibilities of panna pramukhs included meeting voters on the list allotted to them and ensuring that they turned up at the polling booth to vote on polling day.

And when it’s not election time, these foot-soldiers of the BJP run a parallel administration system. They bring government schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries, act as intermediaries for any work or problems that families under their jurisdiction may have with government authorities, and passively campaign for the BJP. Volunteers are on government payroll. They must only work towards benefiting the people and not the ruling party.

Notably, the state election commission recently barred the volunteers from electoral duties. So using these volunteers as party workers may land the YSRC in trouble during the elections. Hence Jagan launched the Gruha Saradhi concept.

The Gruha Saradhis system is formed on the panna pramukh lines with some local changes, under which a strong party network of 5.2 lakh Gruha Saradhis across the 15,000-odd villages in every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh is coming into being.

The Village and Ward Secretariats and Volunteer system proved to be very helpful to the government to deliver services at doorsteps and now Gruha Saradhis are going to become caretakers to a set of families and take the YSRC and its government closer to every house.

Jagan Mohan Reddy , who gives top priority to women, is also appointing one female and one male as Gruha Saradhis for every 50 families, which is usable to female Gruha Saradhis to increase their rapport with women voters.

There will be 45,000 conveners who will coordinate the party work with them. Political analysts say that volunteers were already rendering good services at the doorsteps. Now these Gruha Saradhis will turn themselves into family friends by resolving issues and problems of the locals. This would reduce the concerns of the rebel voters in the next 16 months.

They said Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the Gruha Saradhi network cadres to meet at least 1.6 crore families in 10-15 days and this would definitely be of help to the YSRC.

They noted that Jagan targeted all the 175 assembly seats, which is a Herculean task, but using Gruha Saradhis, party coordinators and the 45,000 conveners, this task will be made achievable to a large extent.

Senior party leaders said, “By the time the polls arrive, these Gruha Saradhis will go and meet multiple families under their cluster. This way the families and voters will be constantly reminded about the government programmes. The Saradhis will keep interacting with them on a day-to-day basis. We have also developed a system to monitor the activity.”

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysrc chief y.s. jagan mohan reddy, bharatiya janata party (bjp), uttar pradesh news, gujarat news, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

According to police investigations, six members of a family, including Shivaiah, Rajyalakshmi, Mounika, Shanthaia, Hima Bindu, and Sweety, were burnt to death on Saturday after their house was set on fire. (File)

Mancherial fire deaths were caused by illicit affair

Congress government established the Palnadu district and is developing Macherla and Gurazala constituencies: MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy. (Photo: Instagram)

Palnadu developing with Rs 4700 crore funds, TD indulged in arson, says MLA 

Prime Minister suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana.

Modi lauds Bandi’s yatra

Devotees unhappy, govt says decision made for administrative convenience. — Representational Image/DC

Bhadrachalam divided into three major GPs



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

Time to put an end to TRS government: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda flanked by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh, Etala Rajeda and NVSS Prabhakar at the conclusion of the first phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at SRR College in Karimnagar. (DC)

Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

Sawai Madhopur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

States equally responsible for border security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at Nabanna, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->