Kutami will face Telangana fate nationally, says Devendra Fadnavis

Hyderabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Prajakutami (People’s Front) formed by the Congress would fail at the national level in the same way it suffered defeat in Telangana state. He also came down heavily on the Congress over its allegations regarding the Rafale deal.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad, Mr Fadnavis said the Congress was intentionally targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi without producing any proper evidence. He said, “Mr Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been spreading lies about the Rafale deal for the past few months. They have dented the image of the county internationally and put national security at risk. Regarding the Rafale deal, around eight companies had floated tenders and the Congress did not open them from 2003 to 2011. Saying that there is no money for this, the UPA government closed the deal.”

The BJP alleged that Congress leaders were worried that there were no middlemen in the deal, as the Prime Minister directly made the agreement with France. Mr Fadnavis said, “In the previous deals done by the UPA government, they made the agreements with the middlemen. About four petitions were filed against the Rafale deal was inked and some of them are sponsored by the Congress. The Supreme Court has agreed that the deal clinched by Mr Narendra Modi was better than the previous ones. Mr Rahul has to tender the apology to the people for misguiding them.”