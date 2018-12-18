search on deccanchronicle.com
KTR takes charge, to tour Telangana from December 20

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 1:17 am IST
K.T Rama Rao with T. Harish Rao after he assumed charge as TRS working president at Telangana Bhavan (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Former minister and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao took charge as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s working president on Monday. He was escorted to the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, by an estimated 20,000 party workers and leaders, and the whole area was awash in pink, the colour of the party.

Earlier, he had taken the blessings of his parents K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Shobha at Pragathi Bhavan. His sister and MP, K Kavitha, put vermilion on his forehead and gave traditional Harathi.

 

Former minister T. Harish Rao, home minister Mohmood Ali, party MLAs and MLCs congratulated him on becoming working president of the party.

KTR, as he is familiarly known, addressed the party workers and leaders, and said he will work as a bridge between the party and the government.

He said that Chief Minister Rao will devote himself to government affairs, and so he has given responsibly for the party to him.

He said in the coming days he will allot some time to meet party workers. The TRS government will continue its development and welfare agenda, he said. KTR will begin a tour of the state from December 20, starting from Warangal.

In the districts, KTR will have meetings with party workers and give them the direction to steer the party to victory in the ensuing Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections.

In view of the Warangal visit, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari held a meeting with district MLAs, MLCs and others on Monday. KTR will address the party workers of Palakurthy, Jangaon and Station Ghanpur Assembly constituencies. They have decided to conduct a huge bike rally from Pembarthi Kakatiya Thoranam to Preston Grounds, venue of the party workers’ meeting.

The new party president will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Warangal Urban district party office. Later he will address party workers from Warangal East, West, Wardhanpet, Parakala and Narasampet assembly constituencies.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


